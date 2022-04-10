Board of Directors Prime Minister Marin is not knocking out the idea of ​​an immigration ministry

According to the Prime Minister, Finland should be an easily approachable country.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) does not defeat the idea of ​​establishing a separate Ministry of Immigration.

“I don’t knock out that kind of idea. This is a big question, it needs to be resolved one way or another, ”he told Yle during an interview with the Prime Minister on Sunday.

However, the Prime Minister was not sure whether the solution for the integration of those arriving in Finland was a separate minister. According to Marini, it is already an important step that the issues of labor migration have been transferred out of the Ministry of the Interior.

“As a society, we should have the attitude that welcome to Finland to study, welcome to Finland to work, we want you to come here.”

Marin said she also wanted to streamline the administration on immigration issues, as things could be tackled more quickly and be more solution-oriented rather than problem-focused.