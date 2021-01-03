Board of Directors Prime Minister Marin: British virus variant puts Finland’s corona strategy in a new light – may require stronger restrictions

Marin said he was very concerned about the more susceptible virus.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says he is very concerned about the spread of the coronavirus in Britain. The government has been dealing with the corona situation during the Christmas break and last week, Marin said at an interview with the prime minister on Sunday.

According to Marin, the British virus variant appears to be more susceptible to infection and to different age groups more evenly than the current coronavirus, and it also appears that children and young people would be more susceptible to the disease.

According to Marin, this puts Finland’s current corona strategy in a “whole new light”. He said that he had considered whether Finland should make a much stronger effort to suppress the virus.

“There is a need to carefully consider and consider the legal possibilities of whether it would be possible to introduce stricter restrictions. If we chose a strategy like this and it was legally possible, it would also mean that the Finnish border should be made completely secure, ”Marin commented.

Admittedly, Marin added that not everything the government wants is not legally possible.

Marin said in an interview with the Prime Minister himself that he hoped that the rate of vaccination with coronavirus vaccines would be faster.

“I wouldn’t conclude that this would have failed in any way,” Marin said. According to him, vaccinations are just beginning.

Coronavirus vaccines had been given by 6,000 to 7,000 by Sunday, said a dangerous expert from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). Mia Kontio on Sunday for HS. There will be 50,000 vaccine doses in Finland each week next week.

Marin said with concern that he had followed tourism to the extent that people have gathered in restaurants to spend the evening “in a pretty carefree way”.

“Many are too careless about this difficult situation where we are still.”

