Board of Directors On Tuesday, Jussi Saramo should have elected Deputy Minister of Education Li Andersson

Deputy Minister of Education Li Andersson, who will be on family leave, will be elected on Tuesday. It is known that no challengers have registered for Jussi Saramo, who has been presented for the position.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) family leave substitute will be elected on Tuesday. On Monday night, it seemed very likely that a person nominated by the party government, the first vice-chairman of the Left Alliance, would be elected. Jussi Saramo.

Andersson announced in early September that she was expecting a baby and would be on family leave after Christmas. At the same time, he said that the post of Minister of Education will be performed by the spring deputy.

Chairman of the Party Council Miikka Kortelainen said on Monday, according to STT, he had no known persons other than Saramo to be available for the task.

Substitute will be elected on Tuesday at the joint meeting of the Left Alliance’s party council and the parliamentary group, the MP said Veronika Honkasalo on Monday in his Facebook update. The date had also previously been reported by the Left Alliance party newspaper People’s News.

Honkasalo’s name has been featured in speculation about the deputy. On Monday, however, he announced that he would not be available as deputy minister.

Remember the names in the discussion as well Paavo Arhinmäki announced over the weekend that he did not intend to run for office. Merja Kyllönen and Hanna Sarkkinen already said in early September that they are not involved in a possible race.

Jussi Saramo is a Vantaa-based first-term MP who was elected vice-chairman of the Left Alliance at the end of last year.

Saramo, 41, has been Paavo Arhinmäki’s special assistant, for example, when he was the Minister of Culture and Sports. He has no special background in education matters, but has become known mainly as a general politician.

“After all, this is mainly part-time work, where not so much new things are put in place, but we continue to implement the reforms that have already begun. My political experience and leadership experience will be useful in that, ”Saramo told HS earlier in September.