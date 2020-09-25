Board of Directors Minister Kiuru to MTV: Ministry of Social Affairs and Health to propose tightening of restaurant opening hours next week

Restaurants will not be completely closed.

Family and Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) says the government plans to tighten restaurant opening hours again due to the worsening coronavirus situation.

Kiurun said In an interview with MTV on Friday that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will present a proposal on restaurant restrictions government talks on Tuesday. In any case, the government must decide whether to continue the regulation imposing the current restrictions. It will expire at the end of September.

“We are preparing such a proposal regarding the actions of the Government also in view of the accelerating phase of the epidemic. I consider it necessary that we make changes to the current practice regarding the regulation of restaurants, ”Kiuru said in an interview with MTV.

HS said on Thursdaythat some government ministers want to tighten restrictions on restaurants.

Kiuru saysthat the presentation will be based on the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The ministry does not intend to suggest that restaurants and nightclubs should be completely closed.

“When you are in cramped conditions and shouting over loud music, the infections also spread and it is associated with these clusters. Therefore, the tools need to be made available both for small hours and as tools for these accelerating provinces, ”says Kiuru.

In spring the government made decisions for the whole country through the emergency law. Now the emergency law is not in force, but the responsibility for combating the coronavirus lies with the hospital districts, municipalities and regional authorities.

The new regulation now being prepared by STM is also likely to be based on regional decisions, as is the current regulation restricting the restaurant business.

Admittedly, the regulation states that, for example, the rules on the number of customers in restaurants apply throughout the country, even if the regulation also allows for regional decisions.

In early September, the government made a decision in principle to help regional authorities deal with various coronavirus situations.

So far, the authorities have been quite reluctant to take tough action, although the situation with coronaviruses in the region has worsened considerably.