Board of Directors Minister Kiuru: “I do not rule out any restrictive measures” – Government Leaders’ Meeting will take place on Friday

Ministers will discuss possible restrictions on movement and what will be done when restrictions on secondary schools and restaurants, for example, end at the end of next week.

18.3. 13:54

Government parties the five presidents will meet tomorrow, Friday, to consider the next corona measures. Ministers will discuss possible restrictions on movement and what will be done when restrictions on secondary schools and restaurants, for example, end at the end of next week.

In much of the country, restaurants are now closed and secondary schools as well as high schools and vocational schools in distance education. However, these restrictive measures, designated by the government as a “closed space,” are only valid until March 28th.

Parliamentary a bill is currently being considered, which would restrict the operation of restaurants from 29 March. In the proposal, the number of restaurant customers could be limited to up to a third of normal if certain statutory conditions are met. The dispensing time could be set to end at 5pm and the catering shops to close at 6pm.

Familyand the Minister for Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) said at a news conference Thursday that restrictions on movement are not ruled out.

“I do not rule out any restriction on activities, and the same advice I have also given my colleagues the Council of State.”

According to Kiuru, the means are rather limited at this stage, because a wide range of restrictive measures are already in place.

Kiuru said that ultimately only it will decide whether people reduce their social contacts enough. Only in this way can the epidemic be contained.

According to Kiuru, the good side of the situation is that Finland has been able to slow down the acceleration of the epidemic. Yet the epidemic is accelerating. Thursday in Finland 804 new coronary infections were detected.

The coronavirus is advancing rapidly, especially in the hospital district of Hus and Southwest Finland. Of the municipalities in the Helsinki metropolitan area, infections have been particularly high in Helsinki and Vantaa.

“These incidence rates are so high that we haven’t experienced this before,” Kiuru said.

In the Government drafts of possible restrictions on movement have long been prepared. According to the draft in preparation, movement would be restricted for a maximum of three weeks in Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kauniainen and Turku.

Read more: Such mobility provisions are now being drafted by the government: Cottage trips would not be restricted, small schoolchildren would continue in contact education

Government discussed movement restrictions last Wednesday. However, no decisions were made.

According to the HS, the attitude of the governing parties to restrict movement remains antidepressant, but no party considers restrictions to be ruled out.

In public a possible mask compulsion has also been on display.

Chairman of the Greens, Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo said Wednesday he would support it.

“If it’s possible for us to adjust the masking force, it would be worth doing.”