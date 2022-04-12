Board of Directors Minister Antti Kurvinen is divorcing her husband

“We will not comment on this further and I hope it will be respected,” the minister writes in his Facebook account.

Minister of Forestry Antti Kurvinen (Central) said on his Facebook account on Tuesday that he and his wife Menja Pöyhönen have broken up.

“It’s hard to write this update. My spouse and I have decided that we will continue our lives in different directions, ”Kurvinen writes in an update he has published.

According to the minister, the couple has filed for divorce together in the district court.

“We will not comment on this further and I hope it will be respected,” Kurvinen concludes his update.