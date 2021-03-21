Board of Directors Matti Vanhanen on the continuation of his ministry: “A large part of the project is now in the pipeline”

Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen says that a much more concrete version of the sustainability roadmap must be created in the framework debate, which will balance public finances in the coming years.

When Matti Vanhanen (Central) received the plague as Minister of Finance last summer, he assured it would be a “project” that would not last for the entire election period.

Behind the scenes and a little in public, it has since been speculated whether Vanhanen would give way after the mid-spring strike in April, for example.

“I would say that a large part of that project is now in the pipeline,” Vanhanen says of the schedule of his ministry in his office at the Government Palace.

Still, any rumors regarding the ministerial plague may not be true, he points out. According to him, the line is still “absolutely” that he will not remain a minister throughout the term.

“This is the job of younger people,” says 65-year-old Vanhanen.

Moreover, Vanhanen is not rumored about future plans. Instead, he now wants to open up more precisely to the content of his “project,” that is, what he actually came to do as a minister.

Vanhanen pull out the flip chart from the corner of the study. He writes and sprays circles around.

Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (center) presents his “project” on a flip chart.­

It consists of three parts.­

When the “project” is completed, Vanhanen intends to resign as Minister of Finance.­

The content of the project is made up of three parts. Vanhanen calls the first a “revival task”. The point is that the Minister of Finance wants to get politicians and officials to embrace some of the deeper structural problems in the Finnish economy.

“The key parts are pretty familiar. We have had an investment deficit in Finland that has dragged on for far too long. This is partly due to the fact that productivity developments are lagging behind all the time. And investment in research and development should rise in modern society, but we have it going down. ”

According to Vanhanen, this provocation was expressed, among other things, in a recent report published by the Ministry of Finance, which asked whether Finland was no longer a Nordic country.

Report, in which Finland’s economic growth was considered to be lagging badly behind that of neighboring countries in the coming years, provoked much relatively critical debate. The old man himself was behind the provocative title.

The same wake-up call includes According to Vanhanen, also a fresh opening billion-dollar loan investment in a public research and development fund to boost Finland’s competitiveness and productivity. According to Vanhanen, this would be needed to create the conditions for future growth and to secure the operating conditions for companies.

The fund would be part of the government’s goal to increase its long-term investment in research and development to 4% of GDP.

This is not a simple matter, as the fund would require significant additional borrowing. In addition, the decision to establish it by qualified majority would also require support from the opposition, Vanhanen reminds.

“In order to dare to take such a risk and increase debt, we need to have credibility in access to labor and credibility in debt management, the sustainability roadmap and spending frameworks.”

“ “Now we have to find something other than this traditional way, how many hundreds of millions will be cut and how many hundreds of millions will be raised in taxes.”

The second part of Vanhanen’s ministerial project is certain concrete decisions: We need to get a perspective on how to restore public finances to balance in the wake of the indebtedness caused by the interest rate crisis and turn the debt ratio around.

According to Vanhanen, this work is served by the sustainability roadmap, which the government outlined in last autumn’s budget debate.

It piled on the government’s goal of stabilizing government debt relative to GDP by the end of the decade. This would be done by strengthening public finances by a total of around € 5 billion.

According to Vanhanen, in the spring frame dispute, the road map must be taken to the next level. It must be ‘much more operational and concrete’ and it must have ‘clear commitments, including for the current parliamentary term’.

He does not talk about the details so far. It is clear that more decisions are needed, at least on jobs.

Government has promised to make decisions during the election period to create 80,000 jobs by the end of the decade. 50,000 of this pot is yet to be made. According to Vanhanen, the realism is that maybe about half of this would be done now in the spring. More crucial, however, is the content of the decisions, he says.

“There must be a number of measures that are unequivocally very good at improving public finances,” Vanhanen says.

For example, the Economic Policy Review Council drew in a recent report attention to the fact that some of the employment measures already decided by the government increase public spending, which reduces their ability to strengthen public finances.

Some of the measures presented now, such as improving the employment of the partially able-bodied, may not have a supportive effect on public finances due to the costs, Vanhanen points out.

It is clear that finding tens of thousands of jobs, at least with the calculation formulas available, will not be easy without some so-called hard action, such as interfering with unemployment security. It is considered difficult on the left side of the government.

Last week, the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino Kaisa-Pekonen (vas) signaled the absence of earnings-related unemployment security cutting the duration proceeds under his leadership. On the table in the working group that considered the matter was the proposal of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health and the Ministry of Finance to increase the maximum duration of earnings security to 100–400 days.

The old man does not want to guess whether a consensus can be found on staggering. He himself says he believes in a model presented on a principled level, in which the duration of employment before unemployment would have a strong effect on the duration of earnings.

“I trust experts to have the opportunity to have truly significant employment effects on this side of unemployment security, and the government is committed to the information being researched and influencing decision-making. I appeal and hope that this will be reflected in this as well. ”

At the same time, Vanhanen believes that the postponement of municipal elections can increase the difficulty of decision-making. It will now be held before the election, not after, as on the original schedule. In this situation, all parties are under pressure to get screens of their own.

As for balancing the economy more broadly, Vanhanen does not want to paint cutting lists or tax increases.

“I have at least been seeing so many rounds of surgery, that I am a realist in the fact that there can be found in hundreds of millions of individual. […] Now we have to find something other than this traditional way, how many hundreds of millions will be cut and how many hundreds of millions will be raised in taxes, ”he says.

According to Vanhanen, most of the adjustment needs to be done with major structural reforms. A pot of five billion sustainability roadmaps has been granulated to consist of job creation, social reform, strengthening the conditions for economic growth and increasing the productivity of public administration. Half a billion is ungranulated.

Regarding the timing of the adjustment, Vanhanen states that 500 million flexibility funds have been set aside for the state finance framework next year, after which it is time for a tighter policy. On the other hand, the economic recovery currently seems so bright that no additional domestic investment is needed.

“What comes through these European instruments is enough to revitalize. There is no need for more domestic investments in the sense of recovery. As a discipline, it is enough to return clearly to the framework with a deviation of 500 million in 2022. ”

Then is still the third part of the project. Vanhanen says that he wants to influence a couple of things in the Finnish atmosphere.

One of these is, for example, a more positive attitude towards work-based immigration and an understanding of its importance for future well-being.

“The debate is always messed up by the fact that we have domestic unemployed. The idea that work always creates new work has not gone through in Finland. The amount of work is not a hundred, but in a larger society it is two hundred and in an even bigger thousand, ”says Vanhanen.

The center has talked about the target of 10,000 work-related immigrants each year. Vanhanen says that it is now being considered whether the government will also set official goals in the matter.

The last piece of the project is the only one already on target: the election of the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Finance. Juha Majanen was appointed to the post last week as a result of a long process.

On the home front the end of the second project also looms. Unfortunately, the ministerial election came in the middle of the construction work on the house in Vanhanen’s Nurmijärvi.

Now that project is so complete that at its best you could move in in April. It has a frame around it.