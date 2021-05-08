Board of Directors Marini’s and officials’ messages to Pöyst about the preparation of movement restrictions are concealed – professors consider the decision problematic

The Prime Minister’s Office classifies messages as internal work. Professors find the encryption decision problematic.

Government office secretly prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd), e-mails sent by the Chancellor of Justice in connection with the preparation of restrictions on the movement of his assistants and officials of the Prime Minister’s Office To Tuomas Pöyst. Pöysti previously published his own messages, in which he advised the Prime Minister’s Office, for example, on the preparation of planned movement restrictions and even on communications.

For example, when the Marin-led Prime Minister’s Office secretly sends messages in the other direction, the public cannot assess whether the Chancellor of Justice, who oversees the government, participated in the drafting of the law independently or on request.

According to the decision of the Prime Minister’s Office, the documents requested by BTI are documents prepared for the internal work of the authority, to which the Public Access Act does not apply. Professor Emeritus of Administrative Law Olli Mäenpää and Professor of Public Law at the University of Eastern Finland Tomi Voutilainen find the encryption decision problematic.

“Only technical and compelling communication asking to go out for coffee or a bad mood did not fall within the scope of the Publicity Act. I would think that when preparing restrictions on movement that address people’s rights in a very concrete way, it cannot be technical, at least in terms of content, ”Mäenpää tells STT.

Voutilainen according to the Supreme Administrative Court has ruled that the article on internal work can be applied only to secondary documents and insignificant documents. According to him, the messages published by Pöyst show that this was material describing the exercise of public power, which gave rise to a public debate on Pöyst’s role in deciding on planned restrictions on movement. Following the criticism, Pöysti announced that he did not intend to participate in the government’s preparatory talks in the future.

“It says that even on the basis of individual e-mails, an authority, minister or assistant may have to reconsider their own actions,” says Voutilainen.

In previous interviews with BTI, Mäenpää has also criticized other encryption decisions of the Marin-led Prime Minister’s Office, which conceal the preparation of decisions restricting fundamental rights. For example, the Prime Minister’s Office encrypted the documents of the corona coordination group requested by BTI a year ago and the working documents on planned movement restrictions this spring.

Marinin, the encryption of e – mails by his assistants and VNK officials can be compared to previous decisions by the Prime Minister ‘s Office on the transparency of e – mails.

In November Helsingin sanomat newspaper and Yle were able to ask Marin and the ex-Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Finance Martti Hetemäen emails. The Prime Minister’s Office handed over to the media messages from both, which showed that Marin criticized other governing parties and regional decision-makers who, in his view, did not do enough to prevent the epidemic from spreading. The messages also revealed that Marin had been a proactive leader who had already asked in October to clarify the legal side of the emergency law.

Mäenpää does not see a fundamental difference between the cases, on the basis of which the other messages were handed over and those requested by BTI are encrypted. Voutilainen, on the other hand, recalls that Hetemäki was a working life professor at the time of the messages, so in practice these were citizens’ letters, which, according to the previous decision of the Supreme Administrative Court, are official documents covered by the Public Access to Information Act.

Attorney general The publicity of e-mail communications between Pöyst and ministers has also been discussed in the administrative court in the past. Iltalehti said in Aprilthat the Office of the Chancellor of Justice (OKV) did not provide Yle in 2019 with Pöyst and the then ministers Juha Sipilän (middle) and Anne Bernerin (central) messaging. Yle had requested e-mails and written instructions from the Chancellor of Justice related to Berner’s transfer to the board of the Swedish bank SEB.

According to Iltalehti, the Office of the Chancellor of Justice interpreted the messages as internal work. It would therefore have been the same ground as the one now used by the Prime Minister’s Office to conceal the messages of Marin, his assistants and the officials of the Prime Minister’s Office.

However, according to the Helsinki Administrative Court, the messages related to the public authority exercised by the Minister of Transport and Communications in his role, so they are public. OKV appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court, so there is no final decision on the matter yet.

According to Mäenpää, the reasoning of the administrative court is well prepared and the same interpretation is also suitable for BTI’s request for information. According to Voutilainen, the cases can also be compared in the sense that in both cases the Chancellor of Justice has been asked for an opinion.

Prime Minister’s Office In its decision not to disclose the e – mails to BTI, it also refers to the order on the processing of documents. According to Voutilainen, the documents have been ordered to be transferred to the archive in accordance with archive legislation, even if they have been prepared for internal work. According to him, then they will be subject to the law of publicity. According to Mäenpää, the problem with VNK’s decision is the idea that all internal government documents would be excluded from the Public Access to Information Act.

“There is a problem of control in the exercise of official authority if one assumes that documents may or may not be issued at discretion. It can lead to the intentional giving of only such documents and messages to the media that are advantageous to an official or a politician, ”says Voutilainen.