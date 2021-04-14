Board of Directors HS receives THL statement: “Strongly” recommended restrictions on movement to government – Salminen assesses sufficiency of other means to constitutional committee

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) repeatedly justified the need for movement restrictions with THL’s view of their necessity. The statement received by HS confirms that they were strongly recommended by THL.

Health and the Department of Welfare (THL) in March strongly recommended to the Government that it consider “urgently” preparing restrictions on movement.

This is clear from the THL statement which HS received. It is dated March 5th.

At the meeting of the Constitutional Committee at the end of March, the director of THL Mika Salminen said, however, that instead of the restrictions on movement proposed by the government, a sufficient impact would also be achieved by limiting the most significant risks of infection, such as restrictions on gathering private events and closing services. Salminen confirmed his message to BTI.

Read more: Marin drove restrictions on movement, saying THL considered them necessary, THL’s Salminen told the Constitutional Committee

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) repeatedly justified the need for movement restrictions on THL’s view that they were necessary. For he also justified the restrictions in Parliament.

I saw THL wrote in a statement to the government in March:

“The regulations shall introduce restrictions on movement in the natural service and employment area surrounding the central municipality or municipalities of the hospital districts of Helsinki and Uusimaa and Southwest Finland that restrict the movement of people outside their own homes indoors only for essential needs and in outdoor spaces only. outdoor activities and exercise with related parties. The restriction should be valid for at least three weeks. “

The government did restrictions on movement, but the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, however, found such major problems that the government withdrew it. Now any new restrictions are unlikely to take effect no more this spring.

In its written statement to the Constitutional Affairs Committee, THL agreed with the reasons set out in the explanatory memorandum to the Government’s proposal as to why other possible individual and targeted measures can no longer replace the restrictions described in the Government’s proposal.

According to Salminen THL had a clear understanding in the government negotiation that restricting gatherings in people’s homes and private events was too difficult and that a similar difficulty was associated with closing down retail outlets and services.

According to the Constitutional Committee, the Government’s view that private gatherings in dwellings, for example, could not be banned was incorrect.

Salminen reminded STT that THL’s task is not even to assess “regulatory technical routes”, but it is up to the ministries and the government.

“THL’s role is to identify the risks of infection and assess the effectiveness of legislative proposals by lawmakers to prevent infections,” he said.