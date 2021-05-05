Board of Directors HS data: Without scientific cuts, there would have been a big dent in farmers’ subsidies – the Center wanted to prevent it

Funding for science will not necessarily decline during this term.

Science- and the Minister of Culture Annika Saarikko (middle) said on Tuesdaythat the budget cuts made in the government’s contentious mid-point dispute also apply to science.

The world of science was understandably appalled, as the government has profiled itself as a defender of science and higher education.

Read more: The government gave 70 million to the peat sector but plans to cut 35 million from science – What impact would that have on research funding as a whole?

The government does cuts totaling € 370 million, of which the Ministry of Culture and Education contributes EUR 35 million.

Technically, the cuts are not actual adjustments to government spending if you ask the Ministry of Finance, as the government still exceeds its spending promise.

In surgical decisions it was a big and difficult compromise that resulted Sanna Marinin (sd) the government was able to continue its activities.

Marin had originally stated in the mid-term dispute that government expenditure would exceed the expenditure framework by EUR 950 million in 2022 and by about EUR 850 million in 2023. A large part of the overruns was due, for example, to Veikkaus’ annual revenue collapse of EUR 400 million.

For the city center and the RKP, such large exceedances did not occur.

When the government finally reached an agreement on the big lines of the framework dispute last Wednesday, record-breaking negotiations on cuts of € 370 million began.

HS: n according to the information, the Prime Minister’s party, the SDP, made a proposal at the very beginning of the negotiations in which nothing would be cut from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM). The Greens and the Left supported this.

In the SDP’s proposal, the cut of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry (MMM) in particular would have been significantly larger than it had been. “It was a cheeky show,” says the center.

A cut in the MMM would have meant a big notch in national support for farmers.

Compromise was found when all parties also had to make cuts from ministries headed by the party’s own minister but without cutting people’s direct income, education or social and health care.

The center would not have wanted to cut from the OKM either, but in the end it did. The Greens, for their part, had to put up with a cut in development funding.

The cut in the Ministry of Education and Science was somewhat facilitated by the fact that funding for science and universities may increase slightly during this term of government, even if the cut is implemented.

The biggest cuts are in the Ministry of Transport and Communications, whose spending will be reduced by 110 million euros. Criticism of this is also to be expected, as at the same time the road and rail network have been promised to be improved.