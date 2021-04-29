Board of Directors HS data: The biggest cuts are in the budget of the Ministry of Transport and Communications

There is no tax burden for foundations and associations such as the trade union movement. The biggest cuts are in the budget of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Government in the mid-term dispute, it was agreed that the decided tax increases of € 100-150 million would not be collected from domestic non-profit organizations, as feared by the communities.

Non-profit organizations include foundations and associations. Trade unions also belong to the group.

They distribute money to science and culture, among other things foundations have vehemently opposed the tax, as an increase would probably reduce the amount of aid by tens of millions of euros.

Foundations distribute grants of hundreds of millions of euros annually. A significant portion of the foundations’ income comes from dividends.

Today, nonprofits receive membership fees, dividends, interest, and rental income tax-free.

In its government program, the government decided to examine whether, in order to tighten the tax base, it is possible to introduce a 5% withholding tax on dividends received by foreign funds and other exempt entities by 2022.

At the time, the idea was that the withholding tax should also apply to domestic communities.

The tax would have been somehow offset, but the models presented at the time were seen by nonprofits as uncertain and bad solutions.

Still it is open whether foundations can be treated legally differently from foreign investors.

The working group preparing the withholding tax will complete its work in May. Final decisions will be made next fall in the government’s budget debate.

It may therefore still be the case that non-profit foundations will receive, for example, a 5% withholding tax, but this will be fully compensated.

The SDP has also pushed a withholding tax for the trade union movement, but the RKP in particular has opposed the taxation of foundations. In the Board, the RKP’s position has won.

New tax targets will be sought, for example, from dividends flowing abroad. The new tax could apply, for example, to foreign real estate funds that receive dividends from Finland.

On the board it has also been decided which ministries will have to cut their spending.

The government has decided reduce spending in the 2023 budget EUR 370 million.

The actual savings lists will not be made until 2022, but already now the savings have been granulated by ministries.

HS: n according to the data, the most severe savings are in the appropriations of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

The next most cuts come to the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Employment and the Economy and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

It is also known that the Ministry for Foreign Affairs’ development co-operation appropriations are being cut somewhat.

Transport- and for the Department of Communications, the cut could mean not getting as much money for road and track repairs and construction as previously thought.

According to preliminary information from the HS, the budget of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health will not be cut.

The government has outlined that the cuts will not target education or social benefits. There are small cuts to the increase in municipal state contributions.

According to two government sources, the state contributions of municipalities will be increased by twenty million euros less than had been thought.

Ministries can make their own surgery proposals themselves. Most of the cuts are likely to be due to the budget increases planned for 2023. They hardly mean cutting the appropriations already in force.