Board of Directors HS data: Leisure travel between Finland, Sweden and Estonia will become more difficult next week

Finland The government is likely to tighten leisure travel from Estonia and Sweden to Finland, among others, next Monday.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu anticipates Mondaythat from next Monday only business travelers can travel from Estonia to Finland without being subjected to voluntary quarantine.

Reinsalu based his view on the fact that the number of coronavirus infections in Estonia is 30.85 per one hundred thousand inhabitants in two weeks. The number of coronavirus infections in Finland has also started to increase again. On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) said 149 new infections.

In Finland is valid alignmentthat free travel is valid only in countries with a maximum of 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in a two-week period.

“Those working in Finland are still allowed to travel without quarantine and restrictions, but others are required to have two weeks of voluntary quarantine, which may also be supervised,” Reinsalu said to the Estonian Broadcasting Corporation.

However, the Finnish government has not yet made such a decision. Among government districts, HS is told that Finland will almost certainly tighten travel from Estonia and Sweden.

This will happen if the government implements its policy statement of September 11th.

Government takes its decision on the basis of a proposal made by the officials. Border Guard Inspector Anne of Wonder The proposal is currently being processed by the Ministry of the Interior. The loveliness does not reveal what the show reads.

“After all, the government has not made any decisions. The government’s previous policy was to review these restrictions on a weekly basis. The following decisions may be made on Thursday, no more can be said at this stage, ”Ihanus says.

The lovely performance circles first through his superiors to the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of the Interior and finally to the Minister of the Interior To Maria Ohisalo (green). Ohisalo will ultimately decide what the Interior Ministry will put forward. The government may also deviate from the Ministry of the Interior’s proposal, but no preparations for any other proposal are underway.

Finland is moving to a new entry-based entry model for testing, but it requires a change in the law and is not yet in force.

Transitional model valid from 1 October to 22 November Of course, the government can also change it, but preparations for the change are not underway.

According to the transitional model, 14 days of voluntary quarantine is recommended for those arriving from countries with an incidence threshold of more than 25 cases.

The exceptions are work and other necessary reasons. For them, pre-testing is recommended before entering the country.

A resident of Finland could shorten the two-week quarantine by taking the test as soon as he arrives in Finland and going to another test after 72 hours at the earliest.

During the transition period, employment and other daily interaction with border communities will be possible at the northern land border and in Estonian and Swedish ferry and air traffic. During the transitional period, a test certificate and quarantine would also not be required if the incidence of coronavirus is approximately at the same level in Finland, Sweden and Estonia.

The government will make a decision on new travel restrictions on Thursday. The decision is based on THL’s information on the disease situation in other countries.

The entry of special groups is also allowed from all countries for a justified reason. Such special groups include, for example, representatives of culture, sports and business. Reasonable reasons, in turn, are, in particular, the necessary tasks related to the recovery of the industry, new growth or securing long-term conditions.