Board of Directors HS data: Government discusses exceptionally harsh corona measures in the evening, on display admitting only for necessary work

The government is meeting to negotiate, among other things, a new variant of the coronavirus tonight from 5 p.m. HS will show live Ilta-Sanomat’s broadcast when the ministers arrive at the Estate House.

Social- and the Department of Health (STM) will present a series of exceptionally tough measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a board meeting tonight.

According to Helsingin Sanomat, STM proposes that travel to Finland be further restricted with a strict hand so that all those who enter the country can be tested for coronavirus.

At its strictest, this means that just about anything other than necessary business travel should be significantly restricted.

Similar border decisions are already in place, at least in Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway.

In addition, testing at airports, ports and land borders would be significantly increased. These action has already begun. However, there are so many tourists that not everything can be tested.

According to the Constitution, Finnish citizens and permanent residents of Finland are always allowed to return and leave the country.

In STM Measures have been prepared for some time to try to curb the spread of a new, sudden variant of the coronavirus to Finland.

The new variant spreads more than 50 times more effectively than the original coronavirus.

In Ireland, for example, the situation was about as good as in Finland, but the variant raised the incidence of the Irish coronavirus very quickly to a very serious level.

STM proposes significant additional restrictions within the country as well, so that the variant cannot spread in Finland.

New guidelines have been prepared for regional authorities that strict measures should be taken everywhere, even if the coronary situation in the region is not very bad right now.

Government will meet on Wednesday evening at the Estate House for its first meeting this year. Negotiations will begin at 5 pm. HS will show the arrival of ministers for the negotiations live from 4.30 pm.

STM’s proposals have not yet been widely discussed in the Board. So there are practically no decisions yet.

Decisions are very difficult politically. It is possible that the government is still not knocking out and approving STM’s proposals today.

In STM There is particular concern about traffic in the West Ostrobothnia, especially in the Haparanda region, and between the Baltics and Finland, as the coronavirus situation in Estonia, for example, is considerably worse than in Finland.

There is a lot of new transformation in Britain in particular, and communication between the Baltic countries and Britain is quite lively.

Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) told HS as early as Monday that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) are preparing new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kiuru did not want to comment on the content of the presentations.

The government may also be considering whether the virus situation is already so bad that an emergency law could be introduced. According to HS, STM does not yet propose the introduction of a stand-by law, at least not yet.