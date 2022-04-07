Board of Directors HS data: Government announces € 700 million package to boost energy availability next winter and speed up Russian energy exit, 12 noon

The distribution obligation will be reduced and the use of peat will be increased if it is not enough to increase the amount of wood chips.

Preparedness The ministerial working group is announcing today a package of about 700 million euros, which, among other things, aims to ensure the availability of energy next winter and speed up the separation from Russian fossil energy.

The Ministerial Working Group will announce its decisions at 12 noon. The Chairman of the Working Group, Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko(Central) Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Central) and Minister for the Environment and Climate Emma Kari (green).

According to HS, most of the money will go to speeding up the green transition in two years. Among other things, there may be significant investments in offshore wind power.

Following a framework debate on Tuesday, it has already been said that a fast lane will be created for green transition investment permits.

In a group securing heat for next winter is also on display. Finnish thermal power plants use energy wood imported from Russia, which must be replaced.

According to the HS, the main aim is to increase the use of domestic wood chips, but if that is not enough, the use of peat will be increased. The Security of Supply Center will ensure that peat is in storage next winter.

A program is directed at forest owners to ensure that sufficient chips are harvested.

According to HS, the distribution obligation will be reduced by 7.5 percentage points, which will reduce the price of fuel.

The transport industry and government parties, especially the Center, have demanded that the distribution obligation be completely or partially suspended until the end of the year.

A distribution obligation refers to an order placed on distributors of transport fuels to sell an agreed amount of renewable fuel to consumers each year. It aims to promote the use of sustainable renewable fuels in transport.

The distribution obligation is now 19.5 per cent, and it is rising every year to 21 per cent this year and 30 per cent in 2029 and beyond.

Government There is no consensus on the downward effect of the distribution obligation on prices. Officials of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, among others, have not been convinced of the effectiveness of the distribution obligation.

According to one calculation, a decrease of 10 percentage points in the obligation will reduce the price of fuel by 10 cents.

The distribution obligation plays a key role in the government’s efforts to reduce emissions.

Correction 7.4. at 11.30: The picture shows Savon Voima’s production plant, not Fortum Power and Heat.