Board of Directors HS data: By July at the latest, Finland intends to move to a fairly normal time, the restrictions on children and young people will be lifted first

The government will negotiate a deregulation plan on Wednesday. So far, there is no exact date in the plan.

Government will discuss on Wednesday evening when and in what order Finland will start lifting the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, as well as officials from various ministries, have prepared a plan, the latest version of which will be distributed to ministers this morning.

According to HS data, there are currently no exact dates in the plan, but they are likely to come in the evening’s negotiation.

According to HS data prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has wanted dates, but officials and assistants have not advocated exact dates because no one can predict with certainty the progress of the virus situation.

HS: n According to the information received by the Commission, the plan assumes that, by July at the latest, the restrictions will have been lifted so that the summer will be fairly normal.

Midsummer may already be relatively normal, but then big events can hardly be organized.

However, it all depends on how the virus behaves and whether there will be new variants that will change the plan.

Preliminary According to the information, the intention is that at the turn of June-July, all willing adult Finns would have received one dose of the vaccine if there were no problems with the availability of vaccines.

The first in May will open school and other restrictions on children and young people, as well as public services such as libraries.

For example, the opening of schools is ultimately decided by municipalities and regional authorities, ie government guidelines are only recommendations.

The opening of hobby facilities would also take place at a fairly early stage, possibly in May and June, but the schedule will be clarified in the evening’s negotiations.

Restrictions the opening is to be gradual so that the impact of the measures on the incidence of the virus can be established before the next restriction is lifted.

With regard to events, the plan is known to go a long way in terms of what was stated in a separate event opening plan for events in the Ministry of Education and Culture in March.

Attempts are made to reconcile the opening of the event area with other openings so that not everything is opened at the same time. It is also intended to avoid, at least for a long time, a situation where the bars are open but cultural events cannot be attended.

Read more: The Ministry’s working group presented a three-step model of how public events can be organized after the pandemic has calmed down.

One according to the plan version, events could be organized in late May in much the same way as last fall. In June, it would be possible to hold slightly larger events with strict health rules.

It may be possible to hold large festivals with strict health rules by August at the latest, but possibly as early as July. However, there are major health risks associated with festivals.

This preliminary information is subject to change without consultation.

Giving up restrictions would depend significantly on the incidence of the disease and how many citizens have been vaccinated.

This according to the current plan, the full closure of restaurants in the worst coronavirus areas will end on April 18th. After that, in the most difficult areas, restaurants should be open until 6 p.m. A bill on this is being considered by Parliament.

The law would be in force until the end of June, but restaurants can be opened clearly before that, if the viral situation allows it.

The plan may change if the virus situation worsens.

HS: n According to the information, Finland is still waiting for common EU guidelines for travel, for example on a common green passport. Restrictions on travel are likely to continue until the end of the year.

At least in Finland, it is not yet planned to use a vaccine certificate or passport in preparation, as in Denmark.

This line is partly based on last autumn, when the government came to the conclusion that people cannot be prevented from entering public spaces by certificates.