Board of Directors Hard words were heard on the steps of the estate house today – that is what they meant

Government talks are stuck on the issue of additional government spending. The agreement is unlikely to arise on Friday.

Government the mid-term controversy, which has already been assessed as very difficult, has proved to be at least as good as its preconceived notions.

This was experienced on Friday morning on the steps of the Helsinki Estate Hall, when the third day of the two – day vile began.

At the stairs, the negotiations were commented on by a number of low-sleeping ministers.

The previous night, negotiations had ended after midnight, and ministerial meetings had resumed early in the morning.

Most clearly frustration with the protracted negotiations was heard by the Greens Maria Ohisalon in the floor.

Ohisalo said he was irritated by the tone of a “certain party” that always goes on to tell how little progress is being made in the negotiations.

“It could be easier if there was a mandate to discuss and if there was a desire to move forward. At times, there’s a bit of an atmosphere that prolongs things and makes a play here, ”he said as he went to the negotiations this morning.

Ohisalo did not mention the party’s name, but it is clear that he was talking about the center. The Greens have been fighting with the center in government for two years now.

The Minister of the Interior, Chairman of the Greens Maria Ohisalo, arrived for the third day of the government’s mid-term talks at the Estate House on Friday morning.­

Downtown chairman Annika Saarikko assured that he has a mandate from his parliamentary group.

“We haven’t met this morning yet, I don’t know on which foot the negotiations have come here,” Saarikko threw back.

Saarikko said that individual significant issues have already been agreed. “Big controversies of principle are still on the table.”

“The most important thing is what kind of legacy this will leave to future governments,” Saarikko summed up the demands of the center.

Minister of Science and Culture, Chairman of the Center Annika Saarikko at the Estates House on Friday morning.­

Prime minister Sanna Marin in turn, suggested that Friday can go a very long time. “I hope there is no need to continue next week,” Marin said.

“In the big picture of the economy and employment, we have come a long way, but there are still individual issues that need to be addressed.”

The morning’s comments revealed all the key points of the meeting.

Progress has been made in the negotiations. The Greens and the center do not tolerate each other, at least when tired. Everyone wants the government to stay afloat, but the different thing is whether that is possible.

Center went into negotiations so with loud speechthat the party is hard to come out without losing face.

Among other things, the center demanded, among other things, tough employment decisions, which the Ministry of Finance (MoF) can state will strengthen public finances.

In the background discussions, the party threatened to leave the government if their terms were not agreed.

Due to opposition from left-wing parties, tough employment decisions have already been stalled.

Employment measures One of the key goals is to balance public finances, ie that Finland will no longer be in debt at the end of the decade.

This is what Saarikko meant when he said that “the most important thing is what kind of legacy this leaves to future governments”.

But in particular, he meant the state for the next two years expenditure frameworks.

Center has demanded that the government return at the beginning of the term to the spending framework agreed by all governing parties, i.e. how much money the government can spend.

Corona expenditure has largely been shifted outside the expenditure frameworks, so the pandemic is not the real reason why the agreed expenditure framework could not be maintained.

HS published Thursday news, which told the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin proposed to government partners to exceed budget expenditure ceilings by almost € 1 billion.

Read more: HS data: Marin compromise employment measures would strengthen public finances only marginally, there would be large increases in government spending

The purpose of the framework is to keep government expenditure growth in check. If you want more money for something, you have to cut somewhere else.

Marinin the proposal says that to offset the € 1 billion budget overrun, the government will decide on 5,000 jobs that will improve public finances.

The equation seems impossible to the layman.

In practice, the proposal looks like Sanna Marin’s government will end all parties for 20 years expenditure framework system.

With the system parties have prevented themselves from distributing taxpayer money after recklessly coming to power.

It is also about continuity. The next government will recover the expenses decided by the previous governments, whether the next government liked them or not and could afford them or not. No government wants to start its career by cutting spending.

Although the billions of euros in spending does not in itself pour over the world, it is a really big principle in the Finnish political system.

Therefore, the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (Central) told HS on Thursday night that there are not many contentious issues left, but they are fundamental and fundamental.

Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (center)­

Indeed, on Friday, the most important and difficult question of the mid-term debate is when the government will return to the framework and whether left-wing parties will commit to the framework in the coming years.

According to the HS, the whole Friday passed the framework and the long-term development of public finances, and there has been little time to talk about employment again.

Of many smaller things as taxes are pretty much the law agreement already reached.

In the left parties exceeding the expenditure framework is not seen as dangerous because the loan is cheap.

The government did not obey the framework last and this year because of the coronavirus, but it was a state of emergency and the opposition parties also understood this.

Left-wing parties believe that the more the state invests, the better the economic growth will start.

Remember the ruling parties are signaled that they do not know exactly how the center ultimately wants to solve the problem.

Does it want the frames not to be exceeded at all next year? How much does it want employment decisions that can be estimated to improve public finances?

According to HS data, there has also been an option on the table that the government is ready to cut spending after 2023, meaning that this government would make the cut on behalf of the next government.

Another option put forward is to make permanent items of expenditure temporary, ie they would only be valid for the duration of the Marin government.

The center would like a return to the spending framework in 2023. According to HS data, the party would also be willing to sell more state property to fund spending. It also wants more money for business support.

Decision it’s hard already because there’s a slew of things in the mess that everyone – including downtown – wants more money on.

However, many of these are tax cuts for industry (such as the peat tax rebate and the R&D tax incentive) and for households (such as the household deduction) that do not appear in the expenditure frameworks.

However, these decisions also reduce government revenues and mean that the government has to take on more debt.

In riih a credible explanation is now being sought as to why the expenditure framework should be exceeded next year and next.

On Thursday night, special economic policy advisers are looking for a solution to two at night, but the problem of the framework and the future of public finances remains unresolved.

One option would be to cancel the expenditure already agreed.

The biggest expenditures beyond the framework are the money going to the preparation of the SOTE reform, the care guarantee and the fact that 300 million should be found in the budget for science and the arts, for example, because that much of the betting profits have collapsed.

Hardly the center of these wants to give up.

If if these expenditure increases are implemented, the government should cut, for example, a significant part of the expenditure agreed at the beginning of the government term. The government has already increased fixed spending by more than a billion euros.

The government thus has a very difficult equation in its hands, which is particularly painful to solve when tired.

Marin’s estimate of next week’s talks may include a dose of realism. The riot talks will be suspended at half past six on Friday, but the prime minister has reportedly not announced when the talks will resume.

Unless the government then states that no solution can be found with this configuration.

That would probably lead to no increase in expenditure with certainty. This is not what any ruling party wants either.