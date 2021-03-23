Board of Directors Halla-aho: Basic Finns will express a vote of no confidence in Minister of Justice Henriksson on Friday

Parliament will vote on the trust of the Minister of Justice on the same day.

Basic Finns the parliamentary group intends to express a vote of no confidence in the Minister of Justice Anna-Maja to Henriksson (r) next Friday, says the chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho.

Halla-aho spoke about this in connection with the parliamentary debate on postponing the municipal elections. Parliament is scheduled to continue consideration of the matter on Friday.

Halla-aho and chairman of the parliamentary group Ville Tavio reported the presentation of a motion of censure over the weekend in a statement published in the basic Finns’ online magazine Suomen Uutis. The date of the motion of censure had not yet been announced.

Halla-ahon according to Henriksson has failed to hold municipal elections in a safe and timely manner. According to Halla-aho, there is a responsibility for failure.

“The Ministry of Justice has neglected its duty to make arrangements to ensure that the elections could be conducted safely in the face of the epidemic,” Halla-aho said in parliament.

According to a parliamentary briefing, Parliament will vote on Henriksson’s trust on Friday. With these prospects, Parliament is on a break from sitting on Friday and will not meet next time until after Easter.