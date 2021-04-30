Board of Directors Haatainen on employment measures: Municipalities quickly pay fines if the unemployed are not employed – Live broadcast right now

Employment measures are related to, for example, increasing work-related immigration, facilitating access to employment for the partially able-bodied and transferring TE services to municipalities.

Government yesterday, on Thursday, an agreement was reached on the use of money for the coming years and, among other things, on measures to improve employment.

Read more: Of these, the government decided in its framework debate: 70 million support for the peat sector, doubling labor migration, support for those giving up oil heating

Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) will present in more detail the employment decisions of the framework debate that ended yesterday at a press conference starting at 9 am. Minister for the Environment and Climate Krista Mikkonen (Green) will then present climate and nature decisions at the event that begins.

Employment measures related to, for example, increasing labor migration, facilitating access to employment for the partially able-bodied, and transferring TE services to municipalities.

According to Marin, the government aims for an employment rate of 75 percent. The measures decided in the framework debate are aimed at 40,000 to 44,500 additional people. Of these, about 11,000 are based on estimates from the Ministry of Finance and the rest from estimates by other ministries.

The most important measure assessed by the Ministry of Finance is the transfer of employment services to municipalities and the reform of the municipal incentive model. Haatainen said at the press conference that the model is still being prepared, but its basic idea is known.

In the future, the responsibility of municipalities for financing unemployment insurance will begin at an early stage of unemployment. In other words, the municipality has to pay part of the unemployment insurance of the person who remains unemployed. The longer unemployment lasts, the higher the municipality’s share of the cost of unemployment insurance.

Today, municipal liability only begins after unemployment has lasted 300 days. The idea of ​​the reform is to create a stronger incentive for municipalities to promote the employment of the unemployed at an early stage of unemployment.

Climate change control decisions remained limited in the framework debate.

Instead, a support package of EUR 70 million was turned in a framework dispute for the peat sector, which was in distress due to rising peat prices. In addition, at the request of the city center, thermal power plants will have an extension of time to burn peat.

When thermal power plants receive an incentive to continue using peat, Finland’s carbon dioxide emissions will also increase. The estimate is about 0.1 million tons, when total emissions in Finland last year were 48.9 million tonnes.

With regard to nature conservation, private protected areas on state land are to be doubled and the burden on agriculture in the Archipelago Sea catchment area is to be reduced.