Board of Directors Government negotiates ‘posture movement’ to fight corona – Recommendations on telework and restrictions on gatherings on the table

The government intends to make recommendations to regional authorities on restrictive measures to curb the coronavirus epidemic.

Government is discussing today at Thursday at the Estates House measures to slow down the coronavirus epidemic. Negotiations will begin at 9 p.m.

There are various recommendations on the table, for example, about restricting gatherings and teleworking and studying. The government does not take direct restrictive measures itself, as the decision on most restrictive measures rests with the regional authorities. However, the government can make recommendations to the regions on what kind of restrictive measures they should take.

“Now we need stronger national recommendations, such a posture movement, so that the gravity of the situation is understood everywhere,” said the Prime Minister. Sanna Marin (sd) said Wednesday. He stated that he was very concerned about the disease situation.

Marin and the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) have repeatedly assessed that in some areas restrictive measures have not been introduced quickly enough. Some areas received praise from the Prime Minister.

“In Kuhmo, Mikkeli and Vaasa, rapid action has been taken to bring down the epidemic clusters in the region. We want to encourage and support all regions to dare to use existing tools. ”

According to Marin, on Thursday, the government will discuss, for example, restrictions on gatherings, the telework recommendation and the occupancy rate of various facilities or their closure. In these matters, the government may issue recommendations for action to the regional authorities.

For example, the government may recommend telecommuting nationwide and stricter restrictions on assembly. In October, events for more than 50 people can be arranged, provided the safety instructions are followed. The government may recommend that this restriction be tightened throughout the country.

According to Marini, the transition to exceptional circumstances and the introduction of a state of emergency can only be considered if no other measures prevent the spread of the epidemic. The Prime Minister said that there may not be sufficient grounds for the introduction of a state of emergency law at all.

In the metropolitan area was told on Wednesday among other things, a new mask recommendation for all workplaces.

In addition, there will be a must-have mask for public events in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Mayor Jan Vapaavuori said at a news conference that it would be justified for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area to issue a binding decision as early as October on the use of a face mask at public events for more than 20 people.