Board of Directors Government meets to consider emphasis on vaccinations in the worst epidemic areas, STM is expected to make a proposal

For the center, the decision to order vaccines is the most difficult.

Government will meet today to discuss a possible change in the vaccination schedule.

Negotiation is expected to be difficult.

To the center is hard to accept targeting vaccinations to the worst epidemic areas, especially before all those at risk have been vaccinated evenly across the country.

Government the negotiation starts at 1.30 pm at the Helsinki Estates House.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is expected to prepare a weekly amendment to the regulation, which would allow vaccinations to be focused on areas where the incidence of coronavirus is highest.

The regulation was prepared by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) last on the basis of a statement completed at the end of the week.

Among other things, the opinion considers that a regional focus could hardly alleviate the acute disease situation, but would only affect distribution about a month later.

CEO of THL Markku Tervahauta however said to HS on Mondaythat additional vaccines for the worst affected areas should be decided immediately. If a decision is made now, the vaccines would reach the areas within a couple of weeks.

HS said on Mondaythat the National Vaccine Expert Group (KRAR) decided at its second weekly meeting to support a regional emphasis on vaccine distribution by 11 to 1 votes. At its meeting on 17 March, the group considered that “the emphasis should be able to be implemented rapidly in the light of the current epidemic situation”.

STM obtain the opinion of the Equality Ombudsman before the consultation.

The worst areas could be emphasized, for example, by distributing some vaccine batches to the Helsinki metropolitan area and Southwest Finland, where the incidence of the virus is significantly higher than, for example, in Ostrobothnia or Kainuu.

It is still intended that people over the age of 70 and at-risk groups will be vaccinated first, ie additional batches will be distributed throughout according to the same principles. Almost everywhere else in Finland, a larger proportion of the population has been vaccinated than in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Hospital districts are free to choose if they want to increase the number of vaccines, especially in some areas, but the regulation would not provide for this.

According to a recent survey by HS, the majority of Finns would emphasize vaccines for the worst epidemic areas.

The government is also negotiating in what order Finland begin to be exempt from interest rate restrictions.

HS said Tuesday that the government is due to decide on the plan after the Easter.