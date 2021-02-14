Board of Directors Government interest rate decisions are trained by a group of people who never appear in public – here they are

The government of Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) has the largest group of political aides in history, probably with more power than any other auxiliary to the government in the past. HS presents the most important background factors for corona operations.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd), Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd), Director of the Department of Health and Welfare (THL) Mika Salminen and Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) Kirsi Varhila.

They have become familiar during the year as Finland has fought the coronavirus.