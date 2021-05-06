Board of Directors Finland is moving back to regional measures in the fight against the corona epidemic – enabling, among other things, the opening of libraries

The change may open events and libraries in several areas next week.

Finland moves back to regional restrictions and recommendations in the fight against the coronavirus, as was submitted last autumn.

In practice, this means, among other things, that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) no longer instructs the accelerating phase regions to implement strict measures for the worst spread phase.

HS reported on the change on Tuesday.

The change will enable the organization of small-scale events and performances, as well as the opening of libraries and museums, among other things, in areas that are in the process of accelerating.

By decision of the regional authorities, indoor events for more than 10 people or outdoor events for more than 50 people would also be possible in the acceleration areas.

Government supported the STM amendment at its session on Thursday.

Following the support of the Government, the Ministry will review the issues required for the change with the regions and make the actual decision to leave the measure levels, STM announced on Thursday.

Next week, STM will explain in more detail what it means to “abandon the use of three levels of measures nationwide in the hybrid strategy,” as the ministry expresses the easing of restriction policy.

The reason for the decision is the improved corona epidemic situation.

Restrictive measures next week, the change process will culminate in the STM instructing all regions in their letter to abandon the additional measures attached to the action levels and to comply with the measures in accordance with the epidemic phase of the region.

According to STM, the restrictive measures must not be lifted prematurely, but the recommendations and restrictions must be relaxed carefully so that no new clusters of infection can emerge.

In some areas, restrictions may also need to be reinstated or re-tightened if the epidemic situation worsens.

The action plan for the hybrid strategy divides the situation of the epidemic into three phases: baseline, acceleration and spread.