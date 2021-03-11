Board of Directors Editor-in-chief demands transparency from the government even in exceptional circumstances – preparation of movement restrictions has been left in the dark

The editors-in-chief find it difficult to see what harm the public could do to enforcing restrictions on movement.

The main suppliers the association has issued a statement expressing concern about the transparency of the preparation of government decisions. The association also requires compliance with the principle of publicity in exceptional circumstances.

The statement states that, for example, the concrete details of the preparation of restrictions on movement have been kept completely out of the public domain, although the Prime Minister’s Office has according to media information statements from other ministries on the planned restrictions as early as February.

The association points out that it is necessary to have a social debate during the preparation of measures that have a significant impact on the daily lives of citizens. Transparency is a key part of decision-making in a democratic society.

“According to the Publicity Act, information related to the preparation for exceptional circumstances is also public in the normal way, unless the provision of information is detrimental to the preparation. It is difficult to see what harm the public could do to the implementation of restrictions on movement, ”the statement reads.

Restrictions on movement possibly upon entry into force, the Association of Editor-in-Chief also requires that the normal movement and work opportunities for journalists and photographers be safeguarded.

According to the editors-in-chief, obtaining information last spring, especially in the preparatory phase, also proved impossible on several occasions.

“Politically sensitive and economically significant solutions were prepared in recent working groups, whose proposals were taken directly to the government’s negotiations and made public only after the decision was made. The practice is in no way acceptable or in accordance with the Public Access Act, ”the statement says.

Standby Act introduction of Articles 106 and 107 raises concerns among editors-in-chief that strengthening the leadership of the Prime Minister’s Office will further complicate access to information.

The broad wording of the articles makes it possible to restrict or even prohibit the competent authorities, as well as the municipalities, from expressing their own views on controversial matters. According to the editors-in-chief, the preparation of the introduction of the articles has already reduced the willingness of various actors to comment on the projects under preparation.

The main suppliers the statement refers to both the government’s communication recommendation and the government’s communication strategy, in which the transparency of preparation and decision-making is valued. The communication strategy also states that “you can and keep a message about the unfinished”.

“In exceptional circumstances, this alignment seems to have been forgotten,” the editors-in-chief criticize.

Founded in 1972, the Association of Editor-in-Chiefs (PTY) is a link between the editors-in-chief of the news media, which promotes the skills, general education and professional conditions of its members. The membership of the association includes editors-in-chief, editorial editors and editors-in-chief, as well as journalists in similar positions. The chairman of the association is the corresponding editor-in-chief of STT Minna Holopainen.