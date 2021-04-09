Board of Directors Domestic: Annika Saarikko shows the resignation of the city center from the government

Saarikko says that a possible departure depends on the upcoming midfield.

I’m downtown chairman Annika Saarikko keep Domestic magazine in the interview, it was possible that the center would leave the government.

This would be the case if the results of the mid-term debate at the end of April did not please the centrists.

“As far as the government is concerned, we are there or we leave because of things. Personally, I consider the mid-April rally to be extremely important. The decisive factor is whether the governing parties have a sufficiently similar vision, ”Saarikko commented to Kotimaa.

“The mid-term debate, which defines the government’s next two-year period, will take place before the municipal elections. I am confident with regard to the election, any votes have not yet been given, “Saarikko answer the question of whether the municipal election results center, the desire to be on the board.

The departure of the center from the government would lead to a minority government and probably new government palpations.