Board of Directors Controversy over provincial tax tears government: How new tax would divide Finns into winners and losers

In practice, a provincial tax would reduce income transfers to weaker areas, which would soon be under pressure to raise the tax. On the other hand, it created an incentive for provinces to curb sote costs.

For subscribers

Jussi Saramo, Vice-Chairman of the Left Alliance, and Annika Saarikko, Chairman of the Center, in Parliament in May.

Teemu Muhonen HS

2:00

Provincial tax rose last week as nothing out of the government as a new public controversy.

Vice-Chairman of the Left Alliance Jussi Saramo your line In an interview with HS, his party will not approve the sote reform in parliament without guarantees of the introduction of a provincial tax. The greens are on the same lines.