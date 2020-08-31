Board of Directors Controversy in the government over the support of industry: the Greens and the center on various lines about fuel taxes and reimbursement of emissions trading costs

Mika Lintilä hoped for a new schedule and staggering of tax increases for heating fuels, the Greens believe that the planned increase of EUR 100 million is not even enough.

Downtown and the Greens are emerging with major differences of opinion on how to support energy-intensive companies in the autumn budget debate over UPM’s Kaipola decision in the aftermath.

Forest company UPM said last week that it plans to permanently close the Kaipola paper mill in Jämsä by the end of this year. The knowledge gave birth to rage conversation on the operating conditions of industry in Finland.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Central) presented on Sunday positionthat the already agreed tax increases of 100 million for heating fuels should be timed and staggered.

It was originally intended that these EUR 100 million increases would have been put into effect all at once in next year’s budget. The increase is already within the Ministry of Finance in the budget base. The center is told by HS that this is not Lintilä’s private thinking, but more broadly within the party’s desire to postpone the increase in order to defend cost competitiveness.

The government has not yet agreed on the allocation of increases to various heating fuels. The Greens abstained at its ministerial meeting in early August insist that heating fuel oil and peat be the main targets. The Greens believe that the tax level for peat is far too low.

Also candidates for the presidency of the center, the current president Katri Kulmuni and the challenger of this Annika Saarikko noted on Monday that the governing parties’ perceptions of the economy differ significantly. According to the BTI, Saarikko estimates in the presidency exam that there are big differences between the center and the Social Democrats in their attitudes towards economic stability and the importance of companies.

The Greens in its view, tax increases for heating fuels should in fact be higher than EUR 100 million and the level should rather be between EUR 120 million and EUR 130 million.

This is because from the beginning of next year, a reform will be implemented that will benefit industry and has been demanding for a long time, in which the tax rate on electricity used by industry will be reduced in Finland to the minimum level allowed by the EU.

Until now, Finland has used an energy tax cutter, ie a refund of energy taxes to industry, to compensate for higher electricity taxation than the EU minimum level. From a government finance point of view, lowering the tax rate on industrial electricity will be more expensive than the current energy tax rebate. It is estimated from the Greens that the difference is exactly the EUR 20-30 million that could be raised by raising the tax on heating fuels.

When the price of electricity used by industry now possibly falls from the beginning of next year due to tax decisions, the energy tax cutter will be removed for electricity. On the other hand, the tax subsidy for fossil energy has not yet been abolished, and for it the refunds will continue for the time being.

In his statement, Lintilä said that he wanted a decision in the budget debate that the energy tax cutter would be phased out. There are also differing views within the board on how quickly the cutter should be phased out.

Second in the government, controversial industry support is emissions trading compensation. In his statement on Sunday, Mika Lintilä demanded that in the budget dispute, its continuation must be resolved in a way that supports industrial renewal.

Emissions trading compensation means that some industries are compensated for the additional costs of emissions trading. This year, the state will pay compensation to industry about 75 million euros, next year an estimated about 117 million euros. The aim is to prevent so-called carbon leakage, ie the relocation of electricity-intensive industries to countries that do not have a similar control mechanism in place.

In Finland, support is currently granted at half of the maximum amount allowed by the EU.

A year ago, the government agreed in its budget debate that in the autumn 2020 budget debate, a political line will be drawn as to whether the compensation will continue in some form in the forthcoming emissions trading period.

In the greens emissions trading compensation is considered to be environmentally harmful subsidies that should no longer be paid when the current emissions trading period ends after next year. There have been similar views in the Left Alliance: compensation is seen as business support that only encourages the use of a lot of electricity. At least the green hopes are that the aid would be conditional in some way and encourage, for example, clean investment.

Finland’s main competitor countries also pay similar compensation. In the opinion of industry and also the city center, this has been the most important reason why Finland must pay for it. In addition, the EU Commission intends to change the guidelines for state aid for emissions trading, so supporters believe that the support will improve in the coming years.

It does not change that the support will continue to be targeted at electricity-intensive companies, such as the forest and steel industries. The companies also do not agree on the aid, as it excludes sectors which consider that the aid distorts competition. For example, the sawmill industry has found emissions trading compensation in the forest sector to be more harmful than beneficial.

Lintilä In its statement, the Commission also called for new tax increases, in addition to those already agreed, to be refrained from, with a particular impact on the situation and jobs in the various industries.

In addition, he wanted the government to take decisions in the budget debate to strengthen public funding for exports, streamline licensing regulations and increase timber construction.