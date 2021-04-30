Board of Directors Akava and OAJ disappointed: The government transferred the increase in research funding to the working group, although sufficient studies have already been made

“The government is fleeing its own responsibility by burying the increase in research funding in the working group instead of starting it itself,” says Heljä Misukka, Director of Education at the Education Trade Union OAJ.

Although Concerns about the decline in the level of education and the skills shortage are great in Finland, government framework debate did not bring concrete decisions or guidelines to improve them.

For example, no new funding was allocated to research, development and innovation, ie RTD, but the preparation of the matter was transferred to a parliamentary working group, which is expected to present a medicine by the autumn.

The rationale is that the next governments should also commit themselves to the goal of raising the ratio of R&D funding to GDP to 4% of GDP by 2030. Virtually all parliamentary parties are already in favor of it.

Now that ratio is less than three percent.

According to a rough estimate, reaching the target would require increases of almost 600 million euros per year. Of this, there would be around € 400 million in private funding and € 200 million in public funding.

Parliamentary the group should consider, for example, multi-annual budgeting or the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (central) budget external fund, the establishment of which would require a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

The OAJ was already waiting for concrete decisions on the dispute, as a lot of research has already been done on the subject.

The R&D roadmap has also been completed last year, and its implementation is also underway, according to the government.

“Yes, I wonder about the comments that the transfer to the working group would be a great thing. Besides, the experience of parliamentary working groups is bad, for example, in the preparation of a report on lifelong learning and education policy, ”says Misukka.

Teachers the organization is part of Akava, a center for the labor market for higher education, whose first comment in the press release was sympathetic: “The establishment of a parliamentary working group to increase R&D investment is a good step towards a 4% of GDP commitment.”

“It was disappointing that no clear decisions on research funding had yet been taken in the framework debate, but that it would now largely depend on the EU’s stimulus instrument. Yes, the faucet should have been opened within the budget, ”says the chairman of Akava Sture Fjäder says to HS.

“We wanted to give points for the government to raise research funding at all in the political debate, but yes, this government should also have started raising funding,” Fjäder says.

Akava and OAJ also commended the Board for its decision to exclude education and study social benefits from the adjustments.

Fixed framework expenditure will be cut by € 370 million from 2023 onwards. The Ministry of Education and Culture accounts for 35 million of it, but it does not target education or study social benefits.

This promise is now welcomed by education organizations, but there are still concerns for those representing culture, youth, sport and sport, as well as science, although the sums are not large.

According to the Ministry of Education and Culture, there are no decisions yet as to where the cuts will be targeted, but it may not be clear until the next framework debate.

Education in terms of the midfield was, overall, a kind of midfield. This is partly due to the fact that the government decided already at the beginning of the parliamentary term and in the government program on larger educational investments, such as expanding compulsory education and free secondary education.

Indeed, the Competence and Education section in the guidelines contains only one new policy, which concerns the reform of the criteria for determining the training allowance for apprenticeship training, which would improve the education and employment of young people.

However, support measures for the well-being of children, young people and families also include addressing the learning gaps caused by the corona pandemic.

The appropriations for the “learning gap package” will be included by the Minister of Education Jussi Saramon (left) in the third draft amending budget for 2021, which will be submitted to Parliament in May. The exact amount is not yet known, but the minister has talked about at least more than 100 million euros a year in the next few years.

Government the mid-strife was met with other expectations about education funding.

“After all, there was little concrete from that fuss, except the promise of corona money, and it’s important and busy,” Misukka says.

“For example, more teachers have been hired for the schools with previous Korona grants, and now we should have certainty about the future so that they can continue without interruption and without redundancies when the schools start again,” Misukka takes care.

And while the current government has also invested in education, some of the funding is non-recurring.

The aim of the OAJ was to obtain a decision on the dispute, which would consolidate the approximately EUR 80 million decided now in vocational training for the recruitment of teaching staff.

“During the previous governments, 1,600 teachers were deducted from vocational training. It is unreasonable that now we have to fight for wage money every year at a time, ”says Misukka.

“And do we have to be afraid of new training cuts again with a cold heart?” Misukka asks. He refers to the freezes of vocational education and higher education funding index increases previously carried out by the Ministry of Finance, which were carried out by the previous government.