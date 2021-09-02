Board of Directors According to Minister Haraka, the government is close to an agreement on emissions measures – Minister Saarikko: “Yes, we have differences of opinion”

Minister of Transport and Communications Timo Harakka (sd) said on Thursday that the government is close to agreeing on the necessary emission measures to achieve its own climate target.

“While the news could suggest a slightly different conclusion, yes, climate and energy ministers have found the 11 million tonnes needed for emissions reductions to get the government’s program promised. [vuoden] 2035 to carbon neutrality, ”Harakka said when he arrived at the government meeting for the Estate House.

Magpie was asked to clarify whether a consensus had been reached on the actions. His message can be interpreted as meaning that ministers have found a list of possible actions.

“If there’s a point out there now, then yes we’re talking about very small amounts,” Harakka said.

“Yes, we have a pretty good consensus on these actions and especially if it is decided – and I understand we have this consensus – to multiply biogas production, then we will probably achieve just that goal,” Harakka said.

The Social Democrats have proposed a multiplication of biogas production. Magpie said it would reduce agricultural emissions and bring clean propulsion to heavy traffic and shipping.

Before the budget boom in the climate negotiations is expected to be difficult, as the Greens in particular and the center have taken a different stance on emissions measures.

Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Center Annika Saarikko commented on the climate decisions on Thursday in a slightly different tone than Harakka when he arrived at the Estate House.

Saariko was asked if there was a consensus on climate action.

“At least that hasn’t been reported to me yet. Great if that’s the case, ”he said.

“I understand there is still a need to discuss the details. The common goal is to secure the climate and the planet for future generations. ”

According to Saarikko, however, consensus has been found on “quite a lot of things”.

“But yes, we have differences of opinion in the way we approach tackling climate change. Personally, I strongly emphasize that economic growth and companies, including agriculture and forestry, can be the solution, not the source of the problem. ”