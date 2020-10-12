new Delhi: Skill and Entrepreneurship University is being started in Delhi with the goal of preparing the youth for employment. It will be such a university that will not only provide education, but will prepare students for jobs and their own business.

In Delhi’s first skill university, students will be trained to make them skilled. Students who want to do business will be able to do business. The bill for this university was passed in the Delhi Assembly a few months ago. The first session of the university will start next year. The special thing is that the course will be decided on the basis of consultation with the companies and according to the demand of the industry.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University has started from today, on whose board has been appointed Member and Vice Chancellor. Kejriwal said that the only thinking of this university would be that after studying, the child should get a job or the child should do business. Board members of this university have been selected. And today is the first meeting of the board.

Neharika Vohra, Professor of IIM, has been made the Vice Chancellor of the University. Who has 20 years of teaching experience. Board members have also been made experienced and well-known people of their area. The board members include Dr Pramath Raj Sinha, Pramod Bhasin who started Jainpec, Sanjeev Bikchandani who started naukri.com, Srikanth Shastri, G Srinivasan.

Aamishi Aam Aadmi Party MLA and coordinating the entire work of this university, Atishi says that this university is Delhi Education Revolution 2.0. In the first 5 years, the government’s goal was to strengthen government school education and now in the next 5 years, the youth of Delhi have the goal of making skill education a world class.

This university will have courses ranging from a 6-month certificate course to a 3-year Bachelor’s degree. On the basis of consultation with companies and industry, board members will design the course so that after leaving the university, companies will be ready to give jobs to students on the basis of their demand. The government aims to accommodate 1 lakh students in this university in the next 5 years.

Experts have also praised the Delhi government’s move. Rajneesh Singh, HR consultant at Simply HR firm, says that in the era where we are living, the growth of jobs will be very less, so it is very important that in the coming times, where jobs can be created as much as possible. Simultaneously create entrepreneurs who can increase jobs. This is very far-fetched and very good thinking. He is very experienced from the board member. Creating such a university will provide encouragement to the youth. Where he used to do the course, he should develop his skill by coming to this university to get a job in such a way that he can do business. Its youth will get a lot of benefit.

Courses related to sectors such as retail, marketing, banking, hospitality, information technology, financial management, health technology and management will be included in the course. The Department of Market Research and Curriculum in the University will focus on special course design, for which the help of CII’s Sector Council is also being taken.

The Delhi government hopes that more employment opportunities will be created through trained youth. However, its correct assessment will be when the first academic session of the university ends, how many of the children who pass out will get a job.

