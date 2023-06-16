Board negotiations | What happens after the government program is completed? That’s how things go

The parties still have to decide in their own meetings about participating in the government.

Government is not born yet at the moment when the party chairmen knock the gavel in Säätytalo.

Forming the board Petteri Orpo (cook) said Thursday eveningthat the government program is ready and will be published on Friday.

After the program is completed, the parties must decide on their participation in the government and their own ministerial choices. After this, the government is officially appointed and the parliament deals with the government program.

In 2019, all this took about two weeks. The coalition probably wants to speed up the processing this time.

HS goes through what will happen if the parties now in government negotiations reach an agreement on the program.

The program is being completed

First, the parties participating in the government negotiations, i.e. the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and the Christian Democrats, will come to an agreement on the program.

At this stage, the program will be processed by the government machinery. It will be folded and translated into Swedish and English.

At the end of the government negotiations, the division of ministerial portfolios between the parties is also carried out. At this stage, it has not yet been decided who will sit in those ministerial positions.

In a day or two, the program will be published.

How did this go last time? Antti Rinne (sd) said that the government program was ready on Friday, May 31, 2019. The distribution of portfolios was carried out on Sunday, June 2, and the program was published in the Oodi library on Monday, June 3.

The parties meet

The party bodies meet to decide on participation in the government and on their own ministerial choices.

As you know, the party bodies will meet during the weekend.

The rules of the parties have slightly different entries on how and who decides on participation in the government and ministerial selections.

For example, in the assembly, the party government makes a motion about participating in government responsibility, and the joint meeting of the party council and the parliamentary group decides on the matter.

For basic Finns, the decision on participation in the government and on ministers is made by the party council together with the parliamentary group and the party board. At the joint meeting, everyone has one vote, and this large joint meeting must be convened according to the basic Finnish rules “seven days before the meeting by notice in a newspaper or by letter”.

“The party bodies have already been convened, because it is a long time before which the invitation must be sent. In other words, in the background all the time we are making sure that we are in position for when everything is ready”, basic Finns Riikka Purra said on Monday.

“The invitation is not for a specific day, but for a period of time.”

How did this go last time? The parties met between Monday and Wednesday, 3–5. June 2019.

Parliament elects the prime minister, the president appoints the government

When the formation of the government is certain, the president of the republic Sauli Niinistö meet Petteri Orpo, the leader of the government, the speaker of the parliament.

After consulting Orpo, he gives the parliament an announcement about the candidate for prime minister. The Parliament receives information about the Prime Minister candidate and conducts the Prime Minister election in its next plenary session.

The President of the Republic then appoints the new Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministers during the President’s presentation. Ministers are appointed in accordance with the Prime Minister’s proposal.

In the same context, the ministers of the old government are granted resignation.

The new board meets immediately after the appointment for an organizational session, at the beginning of which the oath of office is taken or the official insurance and the judge’s insurance are given.

The session also decides on the division of labor among ministers working in the same ministry, the composition of statutory ministerial committees, and the deputy prime minister and the deputies of other ministers.

How did this go last time? Everything was handled in one day, Thursday, June 6, 2019. Niinistö met Rinne in the morning, and both sessions of the parliament were held a couple of hours later. In the afternoon, the board was appointed and organized.

Parliament discusses the government’s program

The government program is given as a notification to the parliament, which in its session confirms that it has arrived.

The program is being discussed in parliament. It is possible that one of the members of parliament of the future opposition will present a vote of no confidence in the government during the debate, and at the end of the debate a vote of confidence in the government will be taken.

The parliament is also currently preparing for the formation of a government. The Parliament has a session reservation for every day next week and the following week.

How did this go last time? The government’s program was sent to Parliament as a communication on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Parliament confirmed that the program had arrived in its plenary session on Friday, June 7, and discussed the program from Tuesday to Thursday, 11-13. June 2019.

On Thursday, at the end of the debate, a vote of confidence was taken on the government, and Rinne’s government received the confidence of the parliament.