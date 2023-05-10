Board negotiations | What do Orpo’s “reform tables” really mean? This is how government negotiations are conducted in practice

The coalition’s Petteri Orpo, who is leading the government negotiations, aims to have the government program together before Midsummer.

Board negotiations are a close-paced beginning, during which the negotiating parties have to come to an agreement on what kind of policy they would make together as a government.

The coalition leading the negotiations Petteri Orpo has said that he will strive for the government to be together before Midsummer. By that time, the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats should reach an agreement on the government program.

The government program is a document of several tens, even hundreds of pages, which often aims to define as precisely as possible what kind of policy projects the government will promote in the next four years.

For example Antti Rinne The government negotiations led by (sd) resulted in a 214-page government program. Juha Sipilä The program of the (central) government had 74 pages.

How can such a program be accomplished in such a short time?

The practical organization of government negotiations is the responsibility of the one who forms the government, i.e. in this case the coalition. So the party itself can practically decide how to start building the government’s program.

The coalition has decided to divide the government negotiations into eight main negotiation groups, which it calls “reform tables”. They have names such as “sustainable public finances” and “well-being comes from work”. These negotiation groups are led by representatives of the coalition.

This differs from how it has been done in many previous years. For example, in the Rinne government negotiations, the chairmen of the main negotiation groups were divided between all the parties involved in the negotiations.

One reason for the coalition leadership is According to Orpo was that he wanted to keep the strings of the negotiations in his hands. According to him, the division was received “quite well” in other parties.

The chairmen of the parties in the government negotiations have gathered in the so-called Priest’s room. On Wednesday of last week, Marjo Loponen and Sari Essayah of the Christian Democrats, Riikka Slunga-Poutsalo and Riikka Purra of the Basic Finns, Henrik Vuornos and Petteri Orpo of the Kokoumu and Anna-Majan Henriksson and Anders Port of the Rkp met in the room.

Of these under the eight main negotiation groups there are numerous sub-groups where smaller entities are discussed.

For example, subgroups dealing with social security, labor legislation and international recruitment meet under the welfare comes from work working group. The presidium of these also includes representatives of other parties involved in the negotiations.

In addition to these, groups consisting of party chairmen and party secretaries meet at Säätytalo. Basic Finns sit at the chairmen’s table with Orpo of the coalition Riikka PurraRkp’s Anna-Maja Henriksson and the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah.

Groups the hierarchy between works in two directions. From the chairman’s table, tasks have first been given to the main negotiating groups, which in turn have given their own tasks to their subgroups. The subgroups have been meeting since Monday.

Correspondingly, if a stalemate occurs in the sub-negotiation group, from which there is no way forward, the matter can be moved to be discussed in the main negotiation group. If there is no agreement on the matter, depending on the situation, the matter may end up on the table of the presidents.

For example, in the government negotiations led by Rinne, difficult issues ended up before the chairmen’s table in the party secretaries’ negotiation group. However, according to HS’s information, in this round of negotiations, the group of party secretaries will focus especially on questions related to election and party legislation.

Bridge At the moment, the negotiations have progressed to a situation where the parties have reached an agreement on the financial framework of the future government. They are decided in table number one, which is called “sustainable public finances”.

However, the financial framework is not yet final, but rather its task is to create guidelines for the different negotiation groups of the government negotiations.

The “Sustainable public finances” negotiation group is therefore in constant dialogue with other groups about how much money they could have available for different measures.