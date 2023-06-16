Board negotiations | Turku took the train tracks right in front of Tampere’s nose – Kalervo Kummola: “We will not give up”

The high-speed rail connection planned between Tampere and Helsinki seems to be left on the sidelines in the government program.

Fast ones There have been various plans for the development of train connections between Tampere and Helsinki. The government program is ending with a model in which the preparations for the so-called Finland line will not continue on a large scale. Suomi-rata means the high-speed rail connection planned between Helsinki and Tampere.

The government is promoting a runway project that would connect Helsinki-Vantaa airport directly to the national long-distance and urban rail network without an interchange in Tikkurila. A company will be established for this project, which will be capitalized as part of the new investment program. In other respects, the preparation of the Suomi track ends.

Mayor of Tampere Kalervo Kummola resents fresh information, although not yet throwing the ax into the well.

“Still not giving up on this. You can still influence what will eventually come true.”

Damn it states that the improvement of the main line, which was presented as another alternative to the Suomi line, has been the number one project for the people of Tampere as well. Improving the main line is a lighter project than building the Suomi line.

According to him, the Suomi railway, which required a major upheaval, would in any case have been a project of the late 2030s, the planning and implementation of which would require a lot of time and money. He admits that he is especially disappointed with the Suomi-Rata management.

“They can now look in the mirror. One possible plan has been pushed too strongly, when there should be many alternatives. The people of Kantahämä, on the other hand, have been successful in lobbying.”

Kummola points out that much remains to be said. There are so many passengers between Tampere and Helsinki that such a number of people cannot be ignored in decision-making.

“First you have to read the papers of the government program carefully, then I will comment.”