Board negotiations | Tightening strike rules and tightening immigration – This information has leaked out of government negotiations

Information about the content of the future government program has leaked from Säätytalo during the negotiations, especially now towards the end of them.

Seventh The week-long government negotiations are coming to an end. The coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats are currently negotiating a possible future government at Säätytalo.

Although the content of the actual government program will be known only after the negotiations have been completed, some information has already been received about the matters agreed between the parties.

The future government program aims for a total of around four billion euros in savings, which is also reflected in cuts to many services.

This article gathers the key information that has leaked out of the negotiations.

Significant cuts in housing allowance, the rotation leave system will be terminated

HS said on Wednesday that a cut of around 350 million euros is planned for the housing allowance during the next government term.

It would make a significant dent in subsidies: in 2021, according to the Ministry of Finance, housing subsidies paid by Kela totaled 2.6 billion euros.

According to HS’s information, the current rotation leave system is also planned to be abandoned. According to the Ministry of Finance, ending the system will save the public finances 20 million euros.

The increase in the price of gasoline is offset by a reduction in fines

On Wednesday, several negotiation sources told HS that an agreement is being reached on compensating consumers for the increase in the price of gasoline due to the lifting of the distribution obligation, but the details will still be refined during the day.

According to HS information, this is to be done partly by reducing fuel taxation. However, a key part of the negotiation solution is the decision to reduce penalty fees that are imposed on companies if they do not comply with the distribution obligation.

The idea is that penalty payments would gradually decrease as the distribution obligation increases. This would potentially prevent companies from compensating for fuel price increases by increasing pump fees.

The percentage limit for alcohol sold in grocery stores will be increased

According to STT’s information, it has been agreed in government negotiations that the maximum percentage of alcohol sold in grocery stores will rise from 5.5 percent to eight percent.

Alcoholic drinks with the strength of wines would not come to grocery stores, at least not yet.

Queues for treatment by private doctors are broken down, welfare areas are strengthened

According to HS’s data, treatment queues are starting to be broken down significantly more than before with the help of private doctors. HS sources say that the parties have a principled agreement that the increasing number of visits to private doctors will be paid to a significant extent by increasing Kela’s subsidies.

Savings of a total of 1.5 billion euros are sought in the negotiations for social security services.

According to HS data, approximately EUR 800 million of this will be implemented through the enhancement programs presented by the welfare regions. The rest of the savings will be managed, for example, by changing the legislation.

The strike rules are being tightened

According to HS’s information, the strike rules will become significantly stricter. However, the agreement is still preliminary.

According to HS’s information, restitution or strike fines resulting from, among other things, illegal strikes or employer lockouts are being raised. The increase is described as noticeable but not unreasonable.

A fine is a sanction imposed by the labor court for an illegal strike on an employer association, association or trade union.

A strike is illegal if it violates a valid collective agreement. During the contract, a labor peace is valid.

The pension system is being reformed

Part of the six billion euro adjustment of the public finances may be achieved by reforming the pension system. According to HS sources, in the government negotiations, a task assignment to the labor market organizations is planned.

The labor market organizations agreed on the content of the future pension reform, but the new government may set the strengthening of the public finances as a precondition for the reform.

According to HS’s information, it has been stated that the reform should strengthen the public finances in the long term, for example by around two billion euros. In the end, the amount may be even lower.

Tuition fees for foreign students will be increased

According to HS data, the actual tuition fees for higher education students from abroad will rise significantly. In the government negotiations, a preliminary agreement was reached that the tuition fees of students coming from outside the EU and Eta countries must roughly correspond to the costs of the education.

That would mean an average annual tuition fee of around 8,000 euros, while currently the figure is around 1,500 euros per year.

Income limits for work-related immigration are raised, humanitarian immigration is tightened

According to the HS, based on the preliminary agreement, the income limit for work-based immigration is about to rise to 1,600 euros. Currently, the income limit for people moving for work is 1,331 euros per month.

There would also be numerous extortions demanded by basic Finns for humanitarian immigration. Registration required by Rkp according to, these extortions must be done, for example, taking into account the marginal conditions of the constitution.