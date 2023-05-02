Board negotiations | This is how the negotiators were denied on the first day

In the opening seminar of the government negotiations, expert views were heard on e.g. the economy, climate, defense and the EU.

Tuesday the government negotiations that started started in the traditional way with expert speeches.

The head of the Ministry of Finance spoke at the opening seminar Juha MajanenCEO of the Bank of Finland Olli RehnCommander of the Defense Forces Timo KivinenSecretary General of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalashead of the Ministry of Education and Culture Anita LehikoinenFinland’s EU ambassador Markku Keinänen and chairman of the Technology Advisory Board Risto Siilasmaa.

The program also included an elderly affairs representative Päivi Topon and the Children’s Commissioner Elina Pekkarinen discourse.

Majanen told those participating in the negotiations the ministry’s spring assessment, according to which Finland will emerge from recession at the end of the year.

In the coming years, however, the economy will only grow at an annual rate of about one percent due to the aging of the population and weak productivity growth.

Majanen estimates that aging has weakened the state of public finances for years and “does so far into the future”. The situation is also complicated by the economic effects of the war of aggression started by Russia and the rise in interest rates.

The ministry still believes that the economy should be balanced in the next election period for six billion euros. Otherwise, the debt-to-GDP ratio will exceed one hundred percent in 13 years.

Rehn estimates that Finland’s long-term growth potential will weaken if the level of education cannot be raised and immigration based on work and education can be increased.

“The aging of the population and the stagnation of the increase in the level of education limit the supply of skilled labor and weaken the economic growth opportunities. At the same time, investments in production capital, research and development are also in danger of decreasing,” he said in his presentation.

According to Rehn, work- and education-based immigration would improve Finland’s employment rate in the long term. He referred to Statistics Finland’s assumption that net immigration is approximately 15,000 annually.

“Even a moderate increase to it will substantially improve the employment rate in the long run. The increase in net immigration in 2021 and 2022 indicates that a better scenario is possible.”

In 2021, net immigration was 23,000 people and in 2022 about 35,000 people

According to Rehn, universities and universities of applied sciences are in a key position because they produce not only human capital, but also research and innovations.

“Furthermore, reforms are still needed to raise the participation rate and reduce structural unemployment.”

Also In his presentation, Lehikoinen drew attention to the decline in the skill level of Finns and the poor development of the education level.

The problem is, among other things, multiple training and ineffective targeting of training. According to Lehikoinen, education should be financed better, targeted according to the needs of the labor market and, for example, the utilization of educational units smaller than a degree should be increased.

“At the same time, multiple degree training in secondary vocational education and higher education will be significantly reduced,” Lehikoinen’s presentation states.

According to Lehikoinen, Finland should increase the number of foreign degree students in higher education institutions, but also raise tuition fees to cover the actual costs of education.

The presentation emphasizes that Finland should move towards “market-based education exports”.