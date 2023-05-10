Board negotiations | These negotiators can rise to important roles

Among the government negotiators are future ministers, but also other key players of the next government. HS goes through some of the parties’ key negotiators.

To the almshouse almost 250 negotiators have gathered in various working groups to turn Petteri Orpon (kok) government program.

Among the negotiators there are plenty of MPs, but also political professionals working in parties’ background positions, such as parliamentary groups and party offices.

Future ministers can emerge from the crowd. For example, the vice-chairman of the coalition leading the working group focused on foreign policy Elina Valtonen (cook) has been featured in foreign minister’s adventures.

In the negotiations, there are also lesser-known political names in several important roles, who can rise to central positions in the work of the next government – either in a more public role or in a background role.

HS reviews some of the parties’ interesting negotiators.

Kokoumus’ Matias Marttinen arrived for government negotiations at Säätytalo in Helsinki on Tuesday.

The orphan’s confidant steers the household’s head table

“Resistant at the main negotiation table called “public economy”, the speech is led by the second-term member of parliament of the coalition Matias Marttinen.

The coalition relies on experience in the negotiations: the first-term MPs have not been invited to Säätytalo.

Before entering the parliament, Marttinen worked for a long time in the party’s background positions. For example, he was Orpo’s economic political assistant when he was the finance minister Juha Sipilä in the (central) government.

Many within the coalition characterized Marttis Orpo as trustworthy especially in financial matters. The group he leads deals with questions related to economic and financial policy, frameworks, cuts, taxation, ownership policy and the pension system. Marttis can be considered a key economic player in the government negotiations.

In this negotiation table, secretaries act from the side of the coalition Mikko Martikkala and Sakari Rokkanen. Martikkala has worked in the coalition’s parliamentary group, and he was a key preparer in the coalition’s alternative budgets during the opposition period. Rokkanen left the position of the economist of Finland’s Landlords conveniently just before the start of the government negotiations – the salaried employees of interest organizations have nothing to do with the negotiations.

The title of secretary should not mislead: group secretaries are significant wielders of power when program entries are formulated.

On the part of the basic Finns, they act as secretaries Kai Järvikare and Juhani Huopainen. Järvikare is the party’s administrative director and a doctor of economics. Huopainen, on the other hand, works in the parliamentary group on economic issues.

The revolutionary of the forest industry’s contract system is featured in the state secretary’s guess

When the government has been put together and the ministers have been decided, cabinets are appointed for the ministers, i.e. special assistants and state secretaries.

There was significant criticism from the direction of the coalition Antti Rinne (sd) decision to increase the number of assistants. It is to be expected that the number of assistants will decrease at least slightly in the election season that has started.

Previously served as state secretary of Orpo Risto Artjoki is involved in government negotiations in the “Government Management” working group. He currently works as an EU civil servant and has previously been, among other things, a commissioner Jyrki Katainen (kok) chief of staff.

Timo Jaatinen revolutionized Metsäteollisuus ry’s labor market operations when he led the organization.

In background discussions, several members of the coalition also raise the possibility of state secretary Timo Jaatinen. He is a long-time member of the Communist Party and the former CEO of Metsäindustri.

During his directorship, Metsäteollisuus made a decision that shook the entire labor market field and completely gave up on national collective bargaining. The solution was criticized especially by wage earners’ organizations.

In the negotiations, Jaatinen is involved in several negotiation groups dealing with labor market issues.

Among the members of the coalition, there are the most seats in the negotiation groups Arto Satose, who has been a trusted person of his party, especially in matters of working life. Satonen is sitting at these tables this time as well.

Arto Satonen (KOK) represents his party in several groups dealing with working life and the economy in the government negotiations.

Slunga-Poutsalo is Purra’s right hand

Even in four groups, basic Finns are represented by the party’s “worker” Matti Putkonen.

Putkonen’s name was featured under elections, when he had responded on behalf of his party to a survey by SAK, the central organization of Finnish trade unions. In Putkonen’s answer, Perusfinomalies supported the return of social security payments transferred to employees in the competitiveness agreement to be paid by employers.

Matti Putkonen (ps) represents his party in several negotiation groups dealing with labor market issues.

Chairman Riikka Purra corrected in public that in reality Perussuomalaiset opposes the proposal. SAK and Teollisuusliitto became more comfortable with this for basic Finns.

Still, Putkone is trusted: he represents his party precisely at the tables dealing with labor market issues. Before his career at Basic Finns, he worked for a long time at the ay store.

See also Ukraine | Russians who were frightened by the attack in Crimea left the beach chairs empty, social media was filled with videos of vacationers fleeing Riikka Slunga-Poutsalo, the operational director of the Basic Finns party office, and Riikka Purra, the chairperson, were photographed during the board meetings at Säätytalo on May 2.

In the board negotiations, Purra can be considered the most important credit player Riikka Slunga-Poutsaloa. He is not only the representative of his party in the “Leading of the State Council” working group, but also the coordinator of basic Finns in government negotiations.

The coordinator can be called the chairman’s right hand in negotiations. On the part of the coalition, the negotiations are coordinated Henrik Vuornos (cook).

Slunga-Poutsalo has also been involved in previous government negotiations. In April, Purra appointed him to the party office as “operational director”.

Party sources and some of the party secretaries of other parties previously evaluated HSthat former party secretary Riikka Slunga-Poutsalo has been hired at the party office to do party secretary Arto Luukkanen’s work.

Asmo Maanselkä, former party secretary of the Christian Democrats.

In the ranks of Kd and Rkp, several background figures of the party

For smaller ones for the parties, assembling a large group of negotiators at short notice can be a difficult task.

Among the parties’ negotiators are several experienced assistants: for example, the mayor of Luoto Gun Kapténsthe mayor of Kruunupy Malin Brännkärr and former Member of Parliament Mikaela Nylander have all assisted Rkp ministers in the past.

Social security is being negotiated on behalf of the Christian Democrats by a former party secretary Asmo Maanselkäwho has written a book for his party’s think tank called Kannustava baseturva in 2018. He is considered his party’s expert on social security issues.

Leads the think tank Tapio Luoma-ahowho also represents the Christian Democrats in several economic and climate working groups.