Board negotiations | The social media writing of Ps representatives made Rkp nervous – This is what they have commented

The comments that have stirred up the government negotiations the most so far have come from politicians who are part of the presidency of Basic Finns.

Board negotiations it’s only been a little over a week, but the social media commentary has already made the relationship between Rkp and basic Finns especially inflamed.

“This type of writing must be stopped if we want to build a common program and achieve common trust”, the chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson stated on Monday upon arrival at Säätytalo.

The government negotiations are led by the coalition and, in addition to the Rkp and basic Finns, the Christian Democrats participate in them.

This is how the Basic Finns have commented:

Tynkkynen: Orpo made a “big mistake”

Basic Finns The search for possible future government partners started on Thursday of last week, when the third vice-president of the Fundamental Finns Sebastian Tynkkynen wrote the chairman of the coalition leading the government negotiations on Facebook Petteri Orpon having made a “big mistake” when he stated that the government would not interfere with Yle’s contents.

Orpo’s statement was a comment on Tynkkynen’s Twitter update, in which he asked which of the content produced by Yleisradio is not necessary. Since then, Purra of the basic Finns also repeated Orpo’s message that Yle’s contents are not decided in the government negotiations.

I like it myself stated on Monday, that his words had been misunderstood in the media. Tynkkynen said that with his comments he meant a higher-level discussion about Yle’s duties.

Peltokangas: “Severely foxing”

Straightforward the party’s second vice-chairman also continued on the line in his morning Facebook update over the weekend Mauri Peltokangas.

“I am deeply disturbed by the fact that in Finland the election winners do not negotiate the government program but, as you have noticed from the public, mix things up with one of the loudest green-left-leaning world huggers of a party that has always been a marginal party in Finland!” Peltokangas wrote.

“I ask your opinion; is it really the will of the people that the minority of a party with a few percent of support gets to screw up in government negotiations and mix things up when a government is assembled in Finland? Och same på svenska!” Peltokangas continued, which was interpreted as referring specifically to Rkp.

Mäkelä: “It’s good for parties with a couple of seats bigger to see others as equal partners”

Basic Finns former vice-chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä on the other hand, on Saturday evening, it seemed to send thorns in the direction of the coalition leading the government negotiations.

“On a general level, I would say that it is good for parties with even a couple of seats bigger by chance to see others as equal partners. Everyone is happy and comfortable like this”, Mäkelä comment on Twitter.

Evening News said on Sunday dissatisfaction among basic Finns to the coalition-led way of leading government negotiations. Also HS has previously toldthat it has not been easy for basic Finns to trust the coalition with which it had Juha Sipilä During the government led by the (central) government, there was a lack of trust.

Also the chairman of Basic Finns, Riikka Purra, last Thursday I tweeted was interpreted as intended in the direction of the coalition.

“Säätytalo’s government negotiations seek a solution to Finland’s other problems than just the imbalance of the public finances. This is worth remembering. Or understand”, Purra wrote at the time.