Board negotiations | The proposal on the table about cuts in development cooperation is not suitable for the Rkp – Purra: “We also have some limit”

According to Riikka Purra, chairman of Basic Finns, there is a reconciliation proposal on the table, which the party is not ready to budge on.

Development cooperation there is a compromise proposal on the budget cuts on the table of the chairmen of the parties, said the chairman of the Basic Finns Riikka Purra on Wednesday.

Purra commented on the matter to reporters when he arrived for the government negotiations at Säätytalo.

According to Purra, the Basic Finns are not ready to budge on their positions beyond the compromise proposal on the table.

“We also have a limit and our limit is now there on the table,” Purra said.

Purra referred to the chairman of the Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson’s to yesterday’s comment, according to which somewhere the limit of Rkp also runs with how much development cooperation can be cut.

Rkp’s According to Henriksson, the presentation on the table is “difficult” for his party.

“It feels like we’ve been in a situation before where something was absolute. I’m trying to underline that when we negotiate, we negotiate. And then we have to try to find a solution that works for everyone, and about which everyone is more or less equally disappointed at the end” , Henriksson responded to Purra’s comment to the media.

“We want to continue this discussion.”

There was a stalemate between the Rkp and basic Finns also at the end of May, when Rkp rejected immigration line paper accepted by other parties.

Purra commented at the time that the Basic Finns are not ready to budge on this compromise. In the end, at the joint meeting of the chairmen of the government negotiating parties, the amendment proposals of the Rkp’s parliamentary group were accepted on paper.

A compromise proposal no one commented on the exact number of surgeries on Wednesday morning. According to Henriksson, “it talks about major operations”.

According to Purra, in the model on the table, the cuts would be staggered for the entire government term.

“It takes into account the fact that there are contracts and commitments of different sizes,” Purra said.

If development cooperation is to be cut a lot in the next few years, Finland may have to cancel agreements already made or to renegotiate them.

This is due to the practice of development cooperation, where up to 80 percent of expenses are tied up with authorizations in advance.

Also Development cooperation has traditionally been an important theme for the Christian Democrats. Party chairman Sari Essayah emphasized to the media on Wednesday that it is “a whole that will be solved when the pieces are put together”.

Essayah has particularly emphasized the funding of Finnish non-governmental organizations involved in development cooperation.

Henriksson was asked on Wednesday if Rkp is the only party opposing the compromise proposal.

“Well, it might be so,” Henriksson answered after a short pause.

Purra of the basic Finns also confirmed that the overall situation is that the Rkp and the basic Finns are the farthest from each other.

Development cooperation the negotiations concerning have not made much progress recently. According to Purra, on Tuesday, for example, there was “no progress of any kind” in the matter.

“I can’t do anything about it, but hopefully next week”, Purra answered the question of what if an agreement is not reached during Wednesday.

Board member and chairman of the association Petteri Orpo stated on Tuesday that an agreement on development cooperation should be reached on Wednesday.