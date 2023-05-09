Board negotiations | The environmental panels were heard: “The sink collapsed”, it was stated in the presentation

Previously, it was considered whether representatives of the Climate and Nature Panel would be invited to the government negotiations. Now both got to present their reviews.

Climate panel chairman Markku Ollikainen has held a situation review for government negotiators, in which he spoke about the financial risk of the collapse of Finland’s carbon sinks and the “exceptional amount” of deforestation.

In addition, Ollikainen told the negotiators that if the fuel distribution obligation is to be lowered, the corresponding traffic emission reductions should be achieved in other ways.

On Monday, Ollikainen went to Säätytalo to share his views with negotiators dealing with energy and climate policy and environmental and nature protection policy. The presentation was published on Tuesday.

The presentation states that Finland’s “sink collapsed” in 2021. This refers to the fact that Finland’s land use sector became an emission source for the first time in the measurement history that year. This is described as a “big challenge and financial risk”.

In the EU regulation, Finland is committed to keeping its carbon sink unchanged this decade. If the target is missed, sink units should be purchased from countries that have exceeded their target.

Ollikainen however, did not propose limiting logging as a first sink measure.

Climate Panel’s Markku Ollikainen

One of his slides lists throat-strengthening activities in order of cost-effectiveness. The order is this: “stopping deforestation, continuous growth of bog forests, removal of disused peat extraction areas, removal of peat fields, strengthening of forest growth and regulation of felling”.

In his summary, Ollikainen recommends that the climate policy’s “planning and selection of actions fairly” be included in the government program. He calls for speeding up adaptation to climate change and commercial solutions for the green transition.

In addition, he recommends the “decarbonization” of heat production, i.e. making it climate-friendly “without increasing the use of biomass”. Finland’s emission reductions have so far been largely based on the increase in the use of wood energy.

Originally Ollikainen’s access to speak to Säätytalo’s negotiators did not seem entirely clear. Board negotiations to open a situation review was needed for the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas.

Doubts were raised when the chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra wrote a tweet at the beginning of May in which he seemed to call Ollikai “a former communist turned climate expert”.

Ollikainen and Taalas both take climate change seriously, but their emphasis differs. Taalas has often claimed that nowhere else in the world is there as much concern about carbon sinks as in Finland.

Based on the slides, Taalas’ presentation also did not give much weight to EU commitments. In his presentation, Taalas also spoke about the great role of forestry in the Finnish economy.

Ollikainen, on the other hand, specifically emphasizes the importance of saving the sinkholes and respecting Finland’s EU commitments.

The climate panel has a role stipulated by law. It must be heard when plans for Finland’s climate policy are made. However, under the law, it is not obliged to be invited to board meetings.

I invite the chairman of the Nature Panel was also invited to speak to the government negotiators Janne Kotiaho. The Nature Panel is an independent expert body similar to the Climate Panel. It supports nature policy planning and decision-making.

Janne Kotiaho of the nature panel

Kotiaho held his presentation on Monday. Also Kotiaho’s performance has been published.

There where Petteri Taalas said that more data is needed on nature loss, Kotiaho emphasized the decades-long history of studying the problem.

In his presentation, Kotiaho reminded that endangerment also occurs in Finland. The share of endangered species in Finland’s endangered species surveys has increased time and time again. In addition, many common species are also declining, examples of which were the common tit, the common tit and the buzzard.

He singled out the white-tailed eagle, the whooper swan and the Saimaa grouse as successes of the conservation work.

Metsäpuro in Riuttaskorve in Pirkanmaa on Metsähallitus lands. The Nature Panel’s Kotiaho proposes the immediate protection of state-owned old forests, because there are very few of them left in the state’s economic forests.

As possible in his presentation of the measures, Kotiaho proposes to enact a comprehensive nature law. It would bring together nature activities “under one roof” in the same way that the climate act enacted in the last government period did with regard to climate.

“It is agreed that the damage to nature will be at most as great as the improvement in the natural state in 2030, and that by 2035 the state of nature will be better than it was in 2020,” the slide reads.

Other methods presented by Kotiaho included the continuation of the Metso and Helmi programs of voluntary protection, the immediate protection of the state’s last old-growth forests, ecological compensation and the cause-pays principle.

In Kotiaho’s opinion, agricultural subsidies should be tied to measures that improve the state of the environment, and the Forestry Act should be reformed.

The slides also included a more radical idea of ​​limiting logging with provincial logging quotas. In that case, logging quotas would be granted annually, and you could either sell them on or use them yourself. The limits would be set to be sustainable in terms of climate and nature.

In Kotiaho’s vision, the forest owner could also get money from the logging right, which no one ends up using to cut down the forest.

“Logging rights could possibly be sold and extinguished also as nature and climate compensation,” the slide reads.