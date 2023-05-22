Board negotiations | The discussion about the most difficult questions of the negotiations is about to begin at Säätytalo

The negotiators are scheduled to deal with the most difficult issues of government formation in the beginning week. The most difficult topics of the negotiations include at least social security, climate and immigration.

In government negotiations in the beginning of the week, it is time to get to grips with the most difficult questions of the negotiations.

Forming the government, the coalition Petteri Orpo said on Friday, that the groups dealing with the biggest issues to be resolved in the negotiations will continue their work more closely than before. In the beginning week, social and health care, climate and immigration will be discussed, among other things.

“Even in difficult questions, you have to move forward and I believe that we will move forward,” Orpo said.

Orpo said that on Friday, the negotiations between the coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and the Christian Democrats had progressed halfway, judging by the amount of work.

HS times, from which starting points the parties are starting the most difficult anticipated twists.

One one of the most difficult topics in the negotiations is immigration.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra said on Fridaythat without clear changes to the immigration policy, a government will not be born on the basis of negotiations.

Orpo said on Friday that immigration has already been discussed, as well as internal security and criminal policy. He also said that the different positions are known in the negotiations.

“The election result must be visible somewhere. It brings its own starting point for the negotiation,” Orpo said.

HS politics reporter Marko Junkkari review on Friday in his analysis, that this could be interpreted as a sign of the coalition’s willingness to compromise on, for example, immigration issues. However, Junkkari estimates that the negotiation on immigration will not be easy, as the views of the parties are far from each other.

“ According to Orpo, the negotiations have progressed to the halfway point in terms of the amount of work.

Also there are open questions related to war.

For example, Purra said on Fridaythat the frames set for the state economy have had a different reception depending on the negotiation table and that most of the needs are related to the social security table.

According to Purra, it would be important to reduce the number of statutory tasks for social security.

However, he said that he believes that “we will reach the goal”.

ABOUT climate issues Orpo already said last Monday that there will be no compromise on the carbon neutrality goal of 2035, which is also included in the Climate Act.

Rkp has previously stated that the threshold question for government cooperation is that the goal is maintained and that it is also promoted in practice.

On Tuesday, Purra said that the goal is to be carbon neutral in 2035 is “extremely stupid climate policy”.

When Orpo was asked his view on Purra’s statement, Orpo stated that “it is his view”.

“The common view is that we need to find ways that do not increase everyday costs and weaken Finland’s competitiveness. The parties have different points of departure, and solutions to these questions are sought in the working groups,” said Orpo.

Although Purra commented on the goal as stupid, he did not demand that it be cancelled.

“If, for the sake of political prestige, we stick to this single year at the same time as the world around us is going in a different direction, of course I can’t help it,” Purra said.

Board negotiations has not visited during the weekend. The parties have asked for time to form positions and review documents.

The discussion about the biggest problems will therefore be allowed to continue at Säätytalo on Monday, perhaps even more forcefully than before.