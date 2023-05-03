Board negotiations | The board negotiations continue in Säätytalo

The negotiators are divided into eleven working groups.

Board negotiations will continue today at Helsinki’s Säätytalo. The negotiations started on Tuesday with an opening seminar, and the actual negotiations are scheduled to start today.

The negotiators are divided into eleven working groups. There are eight so-called reform tables divided by theme: sustainable public economy, functioning and sustainable welfare society, well-being is created at work, skilled Finland, growth formula, clean energy Finland, international and active NATO-Finland, and safe and crisis-resistant rule of law.

In addition, these working groups have a total of 18 sub-working groups, or divisions.

The groups negotiate each issue and prepare related government program entries.

The coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats involved in the government negotiations have decided which negotiators will participate in which groups.

The government founder, chairman of the association Petteri Orpo has said that the goal is to have a functioning majority government in Finland in June. At the press conference on Tuesday, he said that the start of the first day had been good.

“Good seminar part, very interesting, expert presentations. They were chosen with the idea that they would create a situational picture and (they were) about key issues that we think challenge Finland.”

The introductions were held by, among others, the chief of staff of the Ministry of Finance Juha MajanenCEO of the Bank of Finland Olli RehnCommander of the Defense Forces Timo Kivinen and Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization Petteri Taalas.