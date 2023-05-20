Board negotiations | STT’s information: Restrictions on the use of cell phones in elementary schools have been brought up in the negotiations

Even within the framework of current legislation, schools can prohibit the use of mobile phones during lessons in their rules of order.

of STT according to information, the ban on cell phones in elementary schools has been on the table in government negotiations. The parties involved in government negotiations have requested more information on the subject from experts.

The background is probably the need at the legal level to specify and limit more strongly the right of students to use mobile phones during the school day.

STT does not know which of the negotiators support a ban on cell phones in schools, but the idea was on the agenda of the fundamental Finns’ education policy in the election guidelines. According to the party’s policy, phones should remain in backpacks throughout the school day.

According to basic Finns, many children are addicted to phones and other devices.

“This needs to be understood and schoolwork calms other methods. Less gamesmanship,” the election theses say.

The election programs of the other parties in government negotiations, i.e. the coalition, Rkp and the Christian Democrats, do not take a position on the mobile phone ban.

However, under the current legislation, a ban that covers the entire school day cannot be imposed. The Board of Education (OPH) has done for schools instructions about the rights and obligations related to the use of mobile phones at school.

According to OPH, the use of a mobile device during breaks cannot be completely prohibited. The school can recommend doing something other than using a mobile device during recess.

If the school restricts the use of mobile phones during recess, the school must ensure that, if necessary, the student has the opportunity, for example, to contact his guardian or take care of personal matters that cannot be postponed. Under the current law, the school cannot, for example, oblige students to put their phones in the cell phone park all day.

The Kansalaisaaloite.fi service also has an initiative that aims to limit the use of smartphones in elementary schools. Students’ phones would be kept switched off during lessons and breaks, except in exceptional situations.

More than 26,000 Finns have so far supported the citizens’ initiative.

Also Minister of Education in the Ministry of Administration Lee Andersson (left) pointed out that the display of mobile phones can be prohibited in the rules of order even now. In addition, the teacher can take the cell phone away from the student if it is displayed despite the rules and disrupts the lesson, Andersson said.

“It has not completely dawned on me what more they are bringing with that legislation,” he answered at a press conference on Saturday when asked about the matter.

He also stated that if the matter is to be taken forward with legislation, it would be good to consider issues related to supervision.

“Who is supervising? Is it the work of the teachers? What happens if someone breaks that law?”

In Andersson’s opinion, the most important thing related to the minister of education’s field in the government negotiations is fixing learning support. The overall reform was started in the last election term with early childhood education, and an extensive expert report was made on the needs for changes in the legislation.

“I have also brought this up to Orpo, the government official, in our bilateral discussions, that in my opinion this should be the number one priority in terms of education policy,” Andersson stated.