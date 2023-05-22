Board negotiations | Rkp’s Adlercreutz called for more immigration, PS’s Purra scolds: “I’m a little worried”

Anders Adlercreutz, chairman of Rkp’s parliamentary group, defended the importance of immigration and an ambitious climate policy for Finland in his blog on Sunday.

Basic Finns chairman Riikka Purra When he arrived at Säätytalo today, he demanded faster progress from the government negotiations.

He particularly highlighted the fact that no progress has been made on the most difficult issues such as immigration and climate issues.

“Now this has to go from black to white, that is, to get something on paper as well. Being around like a cat in hot porridge just doesn’t work. Now the fourth week has started and we have to dare to go into those difficult questions”, Purra commented on the progress of the climate policy negotiations.

“Of course, one strategy is to first agree on the things we agree on, and then hope that it makes the remaining things easier. But another point of view is that if the difficult issues had been dealt with first, it would generally be seen that there are conditions to continue [neuvotteluja]”, Purra continued his answer.

The coalition leading the negotiations Petteri Orpo assured on Monday morning that there is a chance for a breakthrough in the negotiations this week.

“I hope that things can be resolved this week, maybe there will be work to be done next week as well. This week will show the direction of whether there are solutions emerging or whether more time is needed. Now the real week of solutions begins,” Orpo said.

Climate policy in addition, the slowness of handling immigration issues also rubbed Purra.

According to him, the expert consultations in this regard will continue today, but during the beginning of the week, “the aim is to get into real action”.

“Taking into account that many groups have already completed things and there are government program registrations, we want these tables, which are now lagging behind, to reach this same level.”

According to him, by the end of this week, at least “clear records and legislative changes that we agree on” should be ready.

New In addition to the Basic Finns, the coalition, the Rkp and the Christian Democrats are currently trying to form a government. There are big differences between the parties in their attitude to immigration.

Basic Finns have raised as a threshold question for going to the government that “immigration from outside Europe, which is harmful to Finland economically and in terms of security, must be significantly limited”. Rkp and the coalition, on the other hand, have demanded an increase in work-related immigration.

The differences came to the surface again when, on Sunday, the chairman of the Rkp’s parliamentary group Anders Adlercreutz wrote a long text in his blog, in which he called for more immigration and defended an ambitious climate policy. Purra criticized this on Monday.

“Unless we can increase net immigration by several tens of thousands of people annually, we are in trouble,” Adlercreutz wrote.

“Immigration strengthens public finances. This is an objective fact.”

Anders Adlercreutz, chairman of Rkp’s parliamentary group

Purraa, the basic Finns, did not like the text.

“I’m a little worried that even yesterday a member of the presidium of one of the negotiating parties posted a message on social media that no restrictions should be placed on immigration,” he commented on Monday.

Adlercreutz On Monday, he himself was confused by Purra’s reaction.

“I quoted Etla in it [Elinkeinoelämän tutkimuslaitos] statistics and studies. It was an objective description of what the situation is,” said Adlercreutz upon arriving at Säätytalo.

“I’m only now hearing about this [Purran reaktiosta]. I’m a little surprised, because my article wasn’t a statement, but a neutral article about what the experts have said about the situation.”

Correction 22.5. 10:31 a.m.: Anders Adlercreutz is the chairman of Rkp’s parliamentary group, not the vice-chairman of his party, as was originally claimed in the story.