Board negotiations | Rkp wants to continue discussions on immigration – Purra: The negotiations of the Immigration Group will not continue under any circumstances

According to Anna-Maja Henriksson, chairperson of Rkp, Rkp was not sufficiently listened to at the table negotiating immigration issues.

RKP In its more than four-hour meeting on Saturday, the parliamentary group rejected the line paper on immigration policy accepted by the other parties in the government negotiations.

The paper on climate policy was approved. The decision was made by the chairman of the party Anna-Maja Henriksson’s according to unanimous.

“I want to emphasize that our negotiators have felt that this process has been quite difficult for us, because a huge amount was required in a very short time”, Henriksson justified the decision.

“We feel that these negotiations in themselves were a bit half way, but we have also understood the seriousness of the situation we are in now.”

Henriksson didn’t want to open up about what particularly bothered him about immigration issues.

Henriksson emphasized at the press conference that Rkp wants to continue discussions on the topic with other parties in government negotiations.

“I believe that in this situation, everyone should now also listen to what message we have. I am ready to tell all the presidents, even after this opportunity, what the issue is,” he stated at the press conference.

“If there is really a common will to find common solutions, that [sovun löytyminen puolueiden kesken] should be possible. We don’t ask for impossibilities.”

The immigration group under no circumstances will the negotiations continue, said the basic Finns Riikka Purra in the parliament on Saturday after the Rkp’s announcement.

“I go to Säätytalo and meet the chairmen. We won’t be able to get clear about what we are going to do pretty quickly.”

According to Purra, a lot of changes have already been made to the immigration paper at the request of Rkp.

“It is no longer possible to be flexible about any recording and procedure. This is a compromise agreed upon by the three parties.”

Purra says that he has not spoken to Henriksson about the Rkp’s new demands and he has no information about what the demands of the additional discussions are related to and what they are.

“Of course I’d love to hear what they are.”

“Everything must be resolved during this next short meeting,” Purra said seriously.

Purra was asked if he is ready to participate in the minority government led by Orpo, if the need arises. He replied that “these issues will probably be discussed after the chairman’s meeting”.

Henriksson said that he had discussed the parliamentary group’s decision with the chairman of the coalition and the board-former Petteri Orpon with before the press conference. According to Henriksson, Orpo treated the information “very matter-of-factly” and understood Rkp’s desire to continue discussions.

The chairman of Purusfinlomini Purra only found out about the decision through the Rkp’s press conference.

“I guess so,” Henriksson answered when asked if he would meet both Orpo and Purra next.

At the press conference Henriksson said that Rkp felt that it was not sufficiently listened to at the negotiating table regarding immigration policy.

“Here we may have a few differences in operational cultures and this is how we acted. We tend to act in a different way.”

“This matter has not been on the chairman’s table once, but the groups have negotiated. In that, our negotiators have clearly pointed out that they want to continue”, Henriksson answered the question of whether Riikka Purra knew about the Rkp’s desire to continue the immigration negotiations already on Friday.