Board negotiations | Purra: In a crisis situation, all means are needed

In this updated article, HS follows the government negotiations until a new government is formed.

Board negotiations are currently underway at Säätytalo in Helsinki.

They are led by the chairman of the coalition that won the parliamentary elections Petteri Orpo. In addition to the coalition, basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats will participate in the negotiations. The parties are negotiating the government program, which the new government will begin to implement. Balancing the government’s income and expenditure has been central to the coalition, which probably means spending cuts.

It is planned to be ready in June at the latest. If a solution is reached in the negotiations that satisfies all future government parties, Finland will begin to be governed by a right-wing government.

We follow the progress of the negotiations moment by moment in this updated news. You can access previous monitoring from here.