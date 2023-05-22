Board negotiations | Purra: Digital devices must be restricted in schools

The chairman of the coalition, Petteri Orpo, gave a cautious green light to further restricting the use of cell phones in schools. According to Rkp’s Anna-Maja Henriksson, limiting them can also be discussed.

Basic Finns the chairman Riikka Purran think that the use of smartphones should be restricted more in schools than at present. Also the president of the association Petteri Orpo and chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson are concerned about using the devices too much.

The party leaders commented on the issue on Monday morning when they arrived at Säätytalo for government negotiations. In addition to the coalition, the Basic Finns and the Rkp, the Christian Democrats are currently negotiating a new government.

Purra stated that the cell phone ban can be found in the education policy program of basic Finns. In the opinion of basic Finns, phones should stay in the backpack throughout the school day.

“We are of the opinion that it should be possible to limit digital devices and in general to examine the problems caused by the use of mobile devices in schools and why not elsewhere too,” Purra said on Monday.

Cell phone ban has been according to STT’s data featured in government negotiations. The parties involved in government negotiations have requested more information on the subject from experts.

Limiting the use of smartphones also came up when HS asked 92 teachers, which is the reason for the drop in learning outcomes of children and young people. Some hoped for a so-called “mobile phone park”, where school children’s phones would be kept during the school day.

Purra said he was pleased that the topic is now strongly the subject of public debate.

“This is one of my personal favorite topics, about which I have already spoken and written a lot before entering politics.”

Also the convention Petteri Orpo expressed concern that the use of mobile phones disrupts the school day.

“As the father of two young children myself, I have certainly paid attention to the fact that huge amounts of time are spent on devices, adults too, of course. But I think it’s quite natural that it disrupts the school day, lessons, if the use of cell phones cannot be limited on behalf of the teachers.”

However, Orpo stated that he would leave the matter to be evaluated by the education policy negotiation group. The coalition’s election programs did not take a position on the matter.

“I think the direction is right. Let’s see what kind of model the experts end up with in the matter.”

Rkp’s Anna-Maja Henriksson stated that she was worried about the education situation.

“And especially because modern times lead to not having time to focus on things,” he said. According to Henriksson, limiting the use of cell phones can be discussed if it can promote students’ concentration on studying.

However, Henriksson reminded that cell phones can also be useful in teaching.

Bridge currently, schools can prohibit the disruptive use of mobile phones during lessons in their rules of order.

However, under current legislation, schools cannot impose a ban covering the entire school day. According to the Board of Education, the school cannot, for example, oblige students to put their phones in the mobile phone park for the whole day or prohibit the use of the device during breaks.

Editing 22.5. at 1:00 p.m.: Added Anna-Maja Henriksson’s comments to the news.