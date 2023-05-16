Board negotiations | Purra: Carbon neutral goal “extremely stupid” climate policy – Orpo: “That’s his view”

Rkp’s chair Anna-Maja Henriksson was asked to comment on the statement by Riikka Purra of fundamental Finns, according to which it would be foolish to stick to the goal. “Then we have quite a few fools in this country also in business life,” Henriksson said.

Finland the goal of being carbon neutral in 2035 is “extremely stupid climate policy”, the chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra stated on Tuesday when he arrived for the government negotiations at Säätytalo. According to him, the goal will not be realized.

When the formator of the government From Petteri Orpo (kok) was asked for his view on Purra’s statement at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Orpo stated that “it is his view”.

“Myself, I strongly believe that the goal can be reached by utilizing technology, market economy and purposeful work. The common view is that we must find ways that do not increase everyday costs and weaken Finland’s competitiveness. The parties have different points of departure, and solutions to these questions are sought in the working groups”, Orpo continued his answer.

Rkp’s chairman Anna-Maja Henriksson after Purra’s comment in the morning, repeated his party’s position that the goal is a threshold issue for them.

“Then we have quite a few fools in this country also in the business world,” Henriksson answered when he was asked to comment on Purra’s statement about the stupidity of the carbon neutrality goal.

Although Purra commented that the goal was stupid, he did not demand that it be cancelled.

“Of course, if for the sake of political prestige we stick to this single year at the same time as the world around us is going in a different direction, of course I can’t help it,” Purra said.

Purra was asked if he really can’t do anything about it in the government negotiations.

“As I have said numerous times, sticking to years purely because they are recorded somewhere is an extremely stupid climate policy.”

According to Purra, the most important thing is to get enough reasonably priced energy in the coming winter. According to him, emission reductions can only be made if they do not increase everyday costs or weaken competitiveness.

About the goal Orpo, who formed the government, has already been on the line of holding on. On Monday, he commented that, according to him, the issue was already agreed upon in the government meetings, and it will not be canceled in the next government.

“However, so that the costs of everyday life do not rise unreasonably for anyone and competitiveness does not weaken,” Orpo said at a press conference on Monday.

According to Orpo, questions to be resolved are, for example, questions related to the distribution obligation and carbon sinks.

“Then the means are a different matter.”

Chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah said on Tuesday morning that the exact year will probably be defined in the negotiations. Essayah reminded Juha Sipilä (center) from the time of the government, when, according to him, carbon neutrality was talked about in the 2040s.