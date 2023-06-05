Board negotiations | Purra: Agreement on merit-related scaling “close”

Board member Petteri Orpo (kok) considers it possible that the negotiations could be concluded next week.

In government negotiations we are reaching a common vision on the gradation of earnings-related unemployment insurance.

“As far as I understand, the agreement is quite close, if not already complete,” the chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra assessed to reporters on Monday.

Gradation has been on display in the working group dealing with employment measures, and all the parties participating in the negotiations have supported some degree of staggered support.

Merit related unemployment benefit is paid for 300, 400 or 500 days, depending on the length of the working career and age.

In practice, tiering would mean that the level of earnings-related benefits would decrease one or more times during the unemployment period.

Initially, the level could also be higher than now. This depends on what kind of model the parties can agree on.

Board member Petteri Orpo (kok) did not take a stand on Monday afternoon.

“I can’t open it further,” he said.

On Monday The sixth week of government negotiations began in Säätytalo.

Orpo estimates that the negotiations could be concluded next week.

“Now we are making big decisions and approaching [loppua],” he told reporters this afternoon.

According to Orpo, by the end of the week, the working groups will also prepare something to be discussed on the chairmen’s table.

So far, according to him, only the work of the working group of party secretaries has been “knocked down”, although, for example, we are already ready in matters of education.

Basic Finns Purra and Orpo were on the same lines regarding the schedule.

“If these few disputes can be removed from here, it can be done very well [ensi viikoksi valmista],” he told reporters.

According to Purra, there are still issues related to social and health care, the future of development cooperation money and other aspects of the financial table to be resolved.

One of the tricky questions in the negotiations is how to compensate Finns for the increase in the price of fuel due to the distribution obligation. According to HS’s information, this is what has been agreed to be delivered.

“It has to do with this economic table,” Purra said.

Orphan said in the afternoon that he believes that there are “elements of a solution” for development cooperation money, for example.

“I believe that it could be solved tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.”