Board negotiations | Professor: Rkp is gritting its teeth because there is an even worse alternative as a deterrent

Being labeled as a party for one issue is not necessarily a weakness for Rkp, says Professor Kimmo Grönlund.

Rkp hurts and internal dispersion bubbles, but the party will probably remain involved in government negotiations. The reason is that being out of the government would be an even worse option for it. This is the opinion of Åbo Akademi’s professor of political science Kimmo Grönlund.

“It’s certainly difficult. But at the same time, we fear that the alternative is worse. There is no credit that the center’s no is no,” says Grönlund.

If the government structure tried now were to fall, the options for the coalition would be either to form a right-wing government in the center instead of the Rkp, or to form the blue red with the Sdp.

According to Grönlund, there is a fear in the Rkp that the center will bend to the right-wing government if necessary, even though the party has sworn to remain in the opposition.

Then would result Juha Sipilä the version of the government strengthened by the Christian Democrats. During Sipilä’s government, Rkp was in the opposition and the experience was traumatic for the party.

Basic Finns attacked the position of the Swedish language at the time and Vaasa Hospital was not wanted to be given a large emergency room, which the Rkp felt would weaken the services of Swedish speakers.

One A negotiating source who spoke to HBL described the stakes rather unadorned.

“If we are thrown out and the city center comes along, no one will care about the hospitals in Tammisaari, Porvoo or Pietarsaari. Absolutely no one.”

The position of the Swedish language in Finland could be questioned again. Basic Finns published last fall of the “Finnishness program”where they want to make the study of the Swedish language voluntary at all levels.

In the board negotiations, Perussuomalaiset has not made a fuss about its program, but in another club, the sound on the clock could change.

Åbo Akademi professor Kimmo Grönlund estimates that the Rkp will last a long time so that the Juha Sipilä government’s version is not tried.

At least still Rkp is ready to bite the bullet. Last weekend pfrom gum crisis despite this, it seems that the government of the coalition, the Basic Finns, the Rkp and the Christian Democrats will still come to Finland.

According to Grönlund, the probability of success of the right-wing quartet clearly increased last Saturday, when the chairman of the Rkp meeting gave For Anna-Maja Henriksson mandate to continue negotiations, even though the climate and immigration agreements turned out to be painful.

The government is still not sure.

“The game is not yet clear for any party,” Grönlund says.

From that he gives the form of the government For Petteri Orpo (kok) “melt in my hat” that he survived Saturday’s crisis.

“He was able to bring the quarrelsome people together.”

According to Grönlund, that will be Orpo’s role even if a government is formed. “He really needs to focus on keeping the government together.”

The party foursome is seriously different, especially on the liberal-conservative axis. The Rkp MPs are at the liberal end of the spectrum, while the Fundamental Finns have taken over the right-wing conservative corner of the square.

The internal division in the coalition is great.

Despite the internal disintegration of the coalition, Grönlund marvels at the situation where the defense of liberal values ​​in the media and in comments is left entirely to the Rkp’s account.

“In the same way, one could also wonder what has happened within the coalition.”

He reminds that in the elections, about 75 percent of the voters supported parties that in their election campaigns strongly wanted to increase work-related immigration in Finland.

“It would be paradoxical if this resulted in a government that does that [työperäistä maahanmuuttoa] stretch.”

Internal to Rkp crisis can be seen, for example, in MPs and government negotiators by Eva Biaudet in the comments.

Biaudet sits in the group that negotiates immigration, but admitted In an interview with Demokrati magazine that he had asked for another negotiator in his place several times.

The immigration extortions driven by basic Finns are so far from his values.

“I’d rather have it somewhere else, but there aren’t really many people willing, there’s no one on the train who would like to take that place,” Biaudet told Demokraati.

Grönlund reminds us that not all Rkp politicians are as liberal as Biaudet. There is also regional variation here. On the west coast, people are a little more conservative than on the shores of the Gulf of Finland.

Another sign of pain was the chairman of the Rkp’s parliamentary group Anders Adlercreutz during negotiations blog post published byin which he warned government negotiators against falling into excessive populism – without directly mentioning basic Finns.

The blog’s message was that stopping climate action or immigration will not save Finland’s economy.

“None of the challenges I mentioned can be solved by curbing immigration or slowing down the green transition. On the contrary: these problems at hand would only get worse if we acted like this.”

The third rupture was seen when the chairman of Rkp youth Julia Ståhle boat leave negotiations permanently. He considered that he could not stand behind the climate and immigration policies that were forged at Säätytalo.

The situation has also been interpreted as Rkp expelling its liberal Finnish-speaking voters when making conservative compromises and focusing on defending Swedish-speaking interests.

This reflection was expressed on Twitter by a former influencer of Rkp Patrick Gayer.

Professor Grönlund wants to put this threat to scale. According to him, the electorate painted by Gayer – i.e. liberal Finnish-speakers without contact with Finno-Swedishness – does not exist in the Rkp.

“Practically everyone who votes for Rkp has some kind of contact with the Swedish language. Either by yourself or through family.”

For the same reason, Grönlund does not think it is at all strange for Rkp that it is branded as a one-issue party.

“The basic ideology of Rkp is the Swedish language, and that is also a strength. It unites people who otherwise think ideologically differently.”