Board negotiations | Petteri Orpo: The financial framework will not be published before the government program is completed

According to the coalition’s Petteri Orpo, the financial framework of the government being formed will be completed within Monday or Tuesday at the latest. The goal is still six billion euros of adjustment measures to the state economy.

The coalition chairman Petteri Orpon according to the financial framework guiding the government negotiations will be ready on Monday or Tuesday at the latest.

However, the financial framework guiding the negotiations will not be announced until the government program is completed, Orpo said at his press conference on Monday evening.

In the process Orpo, who leads the government negotiations, repeated that the goal is to reach a six billion euro adjustment in the state economy through various means.

The financial framework guides the work of the working groups of government negotiations, and according to Orpo, the framework brings “realism” to the negotiations.

Board negotiations in the early days has been colored by the wording, in which the Basic Finns have first criticized their negotiation partners in various ways, mainly the coalition and the Rkp, after which the other parties have demanded a discussion of the rules of the game.

On Monday evening, Orpo repeated how among the government negotiators, the actors have been instructed to have a factual and understanding relationship with the negotiation partners, and that the aim is therefore to keep verbiage out of the public eye.

“Now it’s not about holding elections, but now we’re negotiating the government program,” Orpo said, emphasizing at the same time how there are big and important issues on the table.

Orpo also praised the willingness of the negotiations despite the social upheaval.

“The parties have a unified view on most issues,” Orpo said.

From an orphan it was also asked what kind of climate policy the right-wing government that is being formed should implement. The basis for comparison is Sanna Marini (sd) led government, which declared that it was making the world’s most ambitious climate policy.

According to Orpo, the actions of the future government will only be ambitious.

“The goal is to get emissions down and the economy down,” Orpo said and praised Finns’ environmental expertise and its potential. “Let’s come up with a name for the policy later,” Orpo said.

At the press conference, Orpo refused to comment on individual negotiation themes when he was asked about possible cuts and reforms related to development cooperation appropriations.