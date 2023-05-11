Board negotiations | Other parties are surprised by Orpo’s surprise at the missing Social Security billion: “It was predictable”

Petteri Orpo (kok), the leader of the government, wants to curb the growth of social security expenses. According to him, it is necessary to evaluate whether the nurse dimensioning can be promoted.

The government shaper Petteri Orpo (kok) warned Säätytalo about the increasing costs of the social security system.

“We had no information that there is more than a billion missing here,” Orpo said about the funding of the system.

The Coalition, Basic Finns, Rkp and Christian Democrats are currently holding government negotiations at Säätytalo.

Orpo said the threat is that the expenses required by social and health care will increase by six billion over the next four years. According to him, the goal would be to reduce growth by 1.5 billion euros.

“It cannot be explained by the fact that the population is aging and the need for care is increasing, but this model is simply incomplete,” he said.

Orpo brought up savings measures Sitra’s recent presentation about the fact that savings of up to hundreds of millions of euros could be achieved in social and health care by utilizing data.

“This is just one example. Yes, there are ways that do not have to touch the services themselves, but this is extremely difficult.”

Orphan according to Säätytalo, the situation of the social security system has only been resolved. Chairman of the Christian Democrats Sari Essayah denied the view. He pointed out that the issue has been discussed both in public and in welfare areas.

“The managers of the welfare areas have been saying all along that these calculations are, so to speak, flawed. The whole funding model has started from the seesaw model where the municipalities are severely underbudgetedin order to be able to ensure that the base of future government shares does not shift too much along with the wars,” Essayah said.

The Ministry of Finance announced on Wednesday that situations have come to light in the financial statements of municipalities, which may significantly distort the calculations related to the transfer of funding for social security reform.

The ministry talked about the need to specify the costs to be taken into account in the transfer of funding. It plans to consult municipalities and welfare areas in adjusting the calculations during the summer.

Essayah also pointed out that in connection with the adoption of social and health laws, it has been brought up that insufficient funding has been allocated for the salary harmonization and information management required by the reform. Harmonization refers to the unification of wages in new areas.

“Yes, this has been foreseeable, as I myself have sat in the welfare area in Pohjois Savo, both in the government and in the council, so it has been obvious that there is a problem with the funding model.”

Orphan the comments were also quickly picked up by the leaders of the likely opposition parties, which do not participate in the government negotiations.

“With this statement, Orpo revealed that he has not been following the discussions about social security, neither before nor during the elections. The deficit caused by municipalities’ underbudgeting and rising costs is the reason why social security cannot be cut”, the chairman of the left-wing union Lee Andersson wrote on Twitter.

The chairman of the Greens was also puzzled by Orpo’s surprise Maria Ohisalo. Sdp vice-chairman Matias Mäkynen accused Orpo of a dormant opposition period.

Also the representative of the Basic Finns negotiating at Säätytalo Jani Mäkelä said that he does not feel surprised by the funding shortfall of the social security system. Mäkelä, however, directed criticism at the previous government.

“It was well known in advance that, in addition to the previous pressure calculations, Marin’s government also left a billion-dollar deficit due to the social security reform,” Mäkelä wrote.

Orphan also said that it is now necessary to evaluate whether the nursing dimensioning can be promoted.

From December, seven employees per ten clients are required in care for the elderly. At the beginning of the last election period, the figure was five employees per ten people to be cared for, and the step-by-step increase in the ratio was regulated during the last election period.

The reason behind the increase in the measure was the desire to improve the level of care for the elderly, and all parliamentary parties were in the end unanimous about the increase. However, it has been criticized for having led to a decrease in service places due to the lack of nurses.

The previous government delayed the entry into force of the new goal precisely because of the shortage of nurses.